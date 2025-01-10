Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
46.5
46.5
46.5
46.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
114.4
135.16
126.55
116.93
Net Worth
160.9
181.66
173.05
163.43
Minority Interest
Debt
76.26
65.55
45.1
61.1
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.57
15.89
15.01
13.62
Total Liabilities
244.73
263.1
233.16
238.15
Fixed Assets
134.05
129.36
133.19
128.66
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.41
5.85
5.66
4.24
Deferred Tax Asset Net
5.18
5.17
6.05
6.48
Networking Capital
90.15
114.1
77.95
94.23
Inventories
43.33
45.93
44.45
47.49
Inventory Days
37.28
48.28
Sundry Debtors
63.35
97.07
78.69
92.96
Debtor Days
65.99
94.51
Other Current Assets
48.15
44.89
32.88
32.36
Sundry Creditors
-61.61
-70.46
-74.31
-73.03
Creditor Days
62.32
74.24
Other Current Liabilities
-3.07
-3.33
-3.75
-5.54
Cash
9.94
8.63
10.32
4.54
Total Assets
244.73
263.11
233.17
238.15
