To the Members of
ASTRON PAPER & BOARD MILL LIMITED
REPORT ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:
QUALIFIED OPINION
We have audited the standalone financial statements
of ASTRON PAPER & BOARD MILL LIMITED ("the
Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes In Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").
In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us except for the effect for the possible effects of matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, and its loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.
BASIS FOR QUALIFIED OPINION
The current trade receivables reported in the financial statements include export trade receivable of Rs. 1,53,43,129/- outstanding for more than three years, which the company has considered as good for recovery. In our opinion, the same should have been considered as doubtful and necessary provision for doubtful debts should have been made by the company. Non-provision of such
doubtful debts of Rs. 1,53,43,129/- has resulted into understatement of loss and overstatement of outstanding balance of current trade receivables and shareholders fund by Rs. 1,53,43,129/-.
We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report.
We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit ofthe standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.
EMPHASIS OF MATTER:
We draw attention to the following matters in the Notes to the Financial Statements:
22 and non-realization of any amount during the current financial year. [Refer to Note No. 36(o)]
Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above referred matters.
KEY AUDIT MATTERS:
Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit
of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a
Description of Key Audit Matters:
separate opinion on these matters.
INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON
The Companys management and Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.
Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.
In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.
MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:
The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS), accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015 as amended.
This responsibility also includes the maintenance of
adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.
The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.
AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.
As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:
We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including
any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.
We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.
From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.
REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS:
Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity & the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act;
report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;
|Sr.
No.
|Name of The Party /Department
|Brief Facts of the Case
|Financial Impact (in INR)
|1.
|Star Papers
|Suit Filed under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 For Recovery of Dues For Sales of Goods
|33,58,877/-
|2.
|Hi Tech Multi Forms
|Suit Filed under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 For Recovery of Dues For Sales of Goods (Suit Continuing but amount written off in the books of account)
|14,65,029/-
|3.
|Shreeji Enterprise
|Suit Filed For Recovery Of Dues For Sales of Goods
|16,67,194/-
|4.
|Videocon Industries Limited
|Operational Creditor in NCLT Proceedings For Recovery Of Dues For Sales of Goods
|8,00,221/-
|5.
|Royal Sundaram General Insurance Company-Vehicle Claim
|Claim for Loss of Vehicle
|5,88,750/-
|6.
|Commissioner of Income Tax-Appeals [NFAC]
|Disputed Income Tax Liabilities On Account Of Income Tax Assessment Order Passed Under Section 143(3) by the Office of Central Circle 1(1), Ahmedabad for A.Y. 2021-22
|36,15,110/-
|7.
|Office of the Commissioner of Central Goods and Service Tax, Audit Commissionerate, Rajkot
|RCM Liability on Ocean Freight
(Company has paid Rs. 30,59,267/- under protest)
|30,59,267/-
|8.
|District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commissioner, Mehsana
|Fire Insurance Claim filed with The New India Assurance Company Limited for materials destroyed due to fire held at the premises of Balaram Papers Private Limited (wholly owned subsidiary company), located at 112/1-1, Dhanali Road, Near Deem- Roll Tech Limited, At & Post Ganeshpura, Taluka Kadi, District Mahesana. The claim and case filed by Balaram Papers Private Limited. However, the amount is recoverable by the company from the subsidiary company.
|3,35,38,210/-
with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.
In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.
FOR AND ON BEHALF OF SNDK & ASSOCIATES, CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS, FIRM REG. NO. W100060
KISHAN R. KANANI
PLACE: AHMEDABAD PARTNER
DATED: 27TH MAY, 2023 M. No. 192347
UDIN: 23192347BGRHBL4572
ANNEXURE-A
TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT
[Referred to in paragraph 1 under "Report On Other Legal And Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the members of ASTRON PAPER & BOARD MILL LIMITED on the Standalone financial statements of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2023:
In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given to us by the management of the company and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the company during the course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we further report that:
the year.
payable on demand and has made investment in Life Insurance Fund, the details of which are given below:
(Amount Rs. In Crores)
|Sr.
No.
|Particulars
|Investments
|Loans
|Guarantee
|A.
|
Aggregate Amount Granted/Provided during the year:
|A Subsidiary Company
|NIL
|8.65
|NIL
|Others
|0.46
|NIL
|NIL
|B.
|
Balance Outstanding As At Balance Sheet Date in Respect of Above Cases (Including Outstanding Against Opening Balances and Interest):
|A Subsidiary Company
|4.04
|19.94
|14.95
|Others
|1.37
|NIL
|NIL
According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties during the year.
made from the party, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans were granted to settle the amounts against which demands were made from the same party.
(76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013.
accurate or complete.
applicable to it. There has been no outstanding as at 31st March, 2023 of undisputed liabilities outstanding for more than six months.
|Sr. No.
|Name of the Act
|Nature of Dues
|Amount
(Rs.)
|Period to Which Amount Relates
|Forum where dispute is pending
|1.
|Income Tax Act, 1961
|Income Tax Demand As per Assessment Order
|36,15,110/-
|F.Y. 2020-21
(A.Y. 2021-22)
|Honble Commissioner of Income Tax-(Appeals)
|U/s. 143(3)
|[NFAC]
amounting to Rs. 13.21 crores have been used during the year for long-term purposes by the company.
the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.
The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to it during the year.
3 of The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to it.
when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.
amount remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, is required to be transferred to special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act.
FOR AND ON BEHALF OF SNDK & ASSOCIATES, CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS, FIRM REG. NO. W100060
KISHAN R. KANANI
PLACE: AHMEDABAD PARTNER
DATED: 27TH MAY, 2023 M. No. 192347
UDIN: 23192347BGRHBL4572
ANNEXURE-B
TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT
[REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 2(f) UNDER "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS SECTION OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE] FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2023
REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")
We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of ASTRON PAPER & BOARD MILL LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the company for the year ended on that date.
Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls
The Board of Directors of the company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.
Auditors Responsibility
Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and
the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.
Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.
We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.
Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting
A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;
(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding
prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.
Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting
Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may
deteriorate.
Opinion
In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were commensurate with the nature of the business of the company and operating effectively as at March 31, 2022, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.
FOR AND ON BEHALF OF SNDK & ASSOCIATES, CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS, FIRM REG. NO. W100060
KISHAN R. KANANI
PLACE: AHMEDABAD PARTNER
DATED: 27TH MAY, 2023 M. No. 192347
UDIN: 23192347BGRHBL4572
Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications (for audit report with modified opinion) submitted along-with Annual Audited Financial Results – (standalone)
Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023 [Regulation 33 / 52 of the SEBI (LODR) (Amendment) Regulations, 2016]
|Sl.
No.
|Particulars
|Audited Figures (as reported before adjusting for qualifications)
|Adjusted Figures (audited figures after adjusting for qualifications)
|1.
|Turnover / Total income
|3,96,38,75,941
|3,96,38,75,941
|2.
|Total Expenditure
|4,17,09,18,857
|4,18,62,61,986
|3.
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|(20,70,42,916)
|(22,23,86,045)
|4.
|Earnings Per Share
|(4.45)
|(4.78)
|5.
|Total Assets
|3,04,23,25,250
|3,02,69,82,121
|6.
|Total Liabilities
|1,43,33,42,040
|1,43,33,42,040
|7.
|Net Worth
|1,60,89,83,210
|1,59,36,40,081
|8.
|Any other financial item(s) (as felt appropriate by the management)
|-
|-
The current trade receivables reported in the financial statements include export trade receivable of Rs. 1,53,43,129/- outstanding for more than three years, which the company has considered as good for recovery. In our opinion, the same should have been considered as doubtful and necessary provision for doubtful debts should have been made by the company. Non-provision of such doubtful debts of Rs. 1,53,43,129/- has resulted into understatement of loss and overstatement of outstanding balance of current trade receivables and shareholders fund by Rs. 1,53,43,129/-.
He company had made export of goods to two parties located in China. However, subsequent to shipment of goods from port in India and before goods could reach the destination in China, Corona pandemic spread out across globe and government of various countries imposed restrictions on movement of goods as well as people and economic activities came to standstill. It took some time to normalize the routine operations. On account of above unprecedented reasons, the shipment to the parties was delayed from port. The company has been constantly following up the matter with respective parties for realization of the outstanding dues and based on the discussion so far, the management of the company was reasonably certain that the dues will be recovered and therefore has not made provision for doubtful debts so far. As part of its continuous efforts for recovery of outstanding dues, the management of the company is now contemplating to send its representative to discuss the matter with respective parties. The company will take further action in this regard based on further communication with the respective parties and legal opinion if it is deemed appropriate. Based on efforts and communication made so far and possible course of actions, the management of the company is of the view that there is fair possibility that the company may recover due and hence no provision for doubtful debts has been made.
For Audit Qualification(s) where the impact is not quantified by the auditor: (i)Managements estimation on the impact of audit qualification:
Based on the present scenario, the management is of the view that there is possibility of recovery of amount and has no impact on the reported amounts in the financial statement for the year ended 31st March, 2023. However, due to any reason if any part of outstanding dues or entire dues becomes non recoverable, the company may have to write off/make provision for doubtful debts to that extent on occurrence of events when it becomes reasonably certain that no recovery or part recovery will not be made.
Kiritbhai Ghanshyambhai Patel
Managing Director DIN:- 03353684
Amit Mundra
Chief Financial Officer
Anand Maheshwari
Audit Committee Chairman DIN:- 09662124
FOR AND ON BEHALF OF SNDK & ASSOCIATES, CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS, FIRM REG. NO. W100060
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.