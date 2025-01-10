To the Members of

REPORT ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

QUALIFIED OPINION

We have audited the standalone financial statements

of ASTRON PAPER & BOARD MILL LIMITED ("the

Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2023, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income), the Standalone Statement of Changes In Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us except for the effect for the possible effects of matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, and its loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR QUALIFIED OPINION

The current trade receivables reported in the financial statements include export trade receivable of Rs. 1,53,43,129/- outstanding for more than three years, which the company has considered as good for recovery. In our opinion, the same should have been considered as doubtful and necessary provision for doubtful debts should have been made by the company. Non-provision of such

doubtful debts of Rs. 1,53,43,129/- has resulted into understatement of loss and overstatement of outstanding balance of current trade receivables and shareholders fund by Rs. 1,53,43,129/-.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit ofthe standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

EMPHASIS OF MATTER:

We draw attention to the following matters in the Notes to the Financial Statements:

Note No. 36(d)(1) relating to the disputed Income Tax Liabilities amounting to Rs. 36,15,110/-. Note No. 36(d)(2) relating to RCM Liabilities on Ocean Freight Rs. 30,59,267/-. Note No. 36(o) relating to Revenue from Operations in the form of GST Subsidy Claim amounting to Rs. 8,25,00,000/- accounted in the financial year 2021- 22 and non-realization of any amount during the current financial year. [Refer to Note No. 36(o)] Note No. 36(m) relating to income tax search carried out at the registered office of the company. [Refer to Note No. 36(m)] Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above referred matters. KEY AUDIT MATTERS: Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a Description of Key Audit Matters: separate opinion on these matters. Impairment Evaluation of Investment in a Subsidiary (Refer to Note No. 6)

The carrying amount of the investments (held at cost less impairment, if any) made in a subsidiary as at 31st March, 2023 was Rs. 4.04 Crores. The initial cost of investment was also Rs. 4.04 Crores.

We do not consider the valuation of these investments to be at a high risk of significant misstatement, or to be subject to a significant level of judgment. However, due to their materiality in the context of total assets of the Company, this is considered to be significant to our overall audit strategy and planning.

Comparing the carrying amounts of investments with the balance sheet of the subsidiary to identify whether their net assets were in excess of their carrying amount and assessing whether that subsidiary has historically been profit-making.

Considering the adequacy of disclosures in respect of the investments in the subsidiary.

Litigations and Claims (Refer to Note No. 32 & 36(d)

The Company operates in various States within India as well as export of goods which exposes the company to a variety of different Laws and Regulations and implications and interpretations thereof. In such regulatory environment, the Company is subject to some legal and tax related claims which have been disclosed for in the financial statements based on the facts and circumstances of each case.



Taxation and litigations have been identified as a key audit matter due to the status of legal proceedings, timescales involved for resolution and the potential financial impact of these on the financial statements. Further, such tax litigations involve significant management judgment in assessing the exposure of each case and thus a risk that such cases may not be adequately provided for or disclosed.

Claims Receivable on Imported Raw Materials:

The Company imports raw materials i.e. waste paper and some of the chemicals which constituted 82.05% of the total cost of raw materials consumed for the financial year 2022-23.



In cases of quality differences, the company files quality claims with the respective suppliers. After due verification process, the quality claims are allowed and paid by the respective supplier depending upon the quality differences. The amounts of claims filed and actual claims received varies depending upon the final quality assessment and its acceptance by the respective suppliers and the company.

Gained an understanding ofthe process ofidentification of claims, litigations and contingent liabilities and identified key controls in the process. For selected controls we have performed tests of controls.

Obtained the summaryof Companys legal and tax cases and critically assessed managements position through discussions with the Legal Counsel, appropriate senior management and operational management, on both the probability of success in significant cases, and the magnitude of any potential loss.

Assessed managements estimate of the possible outcome of the litigations, the relevant disclosures made within the financial statements to address whether they appropriately reflect the facts and circumstances of the respective tax and legal exposures and the requirements of relevant accounting standards.

Gained an understanding of the process of identification of claims, identified key controls in the process and past trend of amounts at which claims were finally settled with the amount for which claims were filed. For selected controls we have performed tests of controls.

Assessed managements estimate of the amount of overall claims receivable as at the end of the financial year, the possibility of recoverability, assessed overall past trend of claims filed and amounts recovered and the requirements of relevant accounting standards.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys management and Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS), accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015 as amended.

This responsibility also includes the maintenance of

adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting the frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial control, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.



Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)

of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.



Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.



Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including

any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS:

As required by The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by The Central Government Of India in term of section 143 (11) of The Companies Act, 2013, we enclose in the Annexure-A hereto a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said order, to the extent applicable to the company. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as appears from our examination of those books; The Standalone Balance Sheet, Standalone the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity & the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; In our opinion, aforesaid Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity & the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act; On the basis of written representations received from the directors of the Company as on March 31, 2023, and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disqualified as on March 31, 2023, from being appointed as a director in terms of sub-section (2) of section 164 of Act; With respect to the adequacy of internal financial control over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure-B. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting; With respect to the other matters included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: The Company had the following litigations pending as at the end of the financial year which may impact its financial position on final disposal of the respective matters. Sr. No. Name of The Party /Department Brief Facts of the Case Financial Impact (in INR) 1. Star Papers Suit Filed under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 For Recovery of Dues For Sales of Goods 33,58,877/- 2. Hi Tech Multi Forms Suit Filed under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 For Recovery of Dues For Sales of Goods (Suit Continuing but amount written off in the books of account) 14,65,029/- 3. Shreeji Enterprise Suit Filed For Recovery Of Dues For Sales of Goods 16,67,194/- 4. Videocon Industries Limited Operational Creditor in NCLT Proceedings For Recovery Of Dues For Sales of Goods 8,00,221/- 5. Royal Sundaram General Insurance Company-Vehicle Claim Claim for Loss of Vehicle 5,88,750/- 6. Commissioner of Income Tax-Appeals [NFAC] Disputed Income Tax Liabilities On Account Of Income Tax Assessment Order Passed Under Section 143(3) by the Office of Central Circle 1(1), Ahmedabad for A.Y. 2021-22 36,15,110/- 7. Office of the Commissioner of Central Goods and Service Tax, Audit Commissionerate, Rajkot RCM Liability on Ocean Freight (Company has paid Rs. 30,59,267/- under protest) 30,59,267/- 8. District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commissioner, Mehsana Fire Insurance Claim filed with The New India Assurance Company Limited for materials destroyed due to fire held at the premises of Balaram Papers Private Limited (wholly owned subsidiary company), located at 112/1-1, Dhanali Road, Near Deem- Roll Tech Limited, At & Post Ganeshpura, Taluka Kadi, District Mahesana. The claim and case filed by Balaram Papers Private Limited. However, the amount is recoverable by the company from the subsidiary company. 3,35,38,210/- The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. As at 31st March, 2023 there were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. Management Representation: The Management of the Company has represented to us that to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. The management of the Company has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. Based on audit procedures which we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause and (ii) of Rule 11(e) Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended) and provided in clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material mis-statement. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

ANNEXURE-A

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under "Report On Other Legal And Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date to the members of ASTRON PAPER & BOARD MILL LIMITED on the Standalone financial statements of the company for the year ended 31st March, 2023:

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given to us by the management of the company and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the company during the course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we further report that:

In respect of its Property, Plant & Equipment, Capital Work-in-Progress, Investment Properties and Intangible Assets: Maintenance of Records: According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of property, plant & equipment, capital work-in- progress and investment properties. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. As explained to us, the management in accordance with a phased programme of verification adopted bythe companyhas physicallyverified the property, plant & equipment, capital work-in-progress and investment properties. To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies have been noticed on such verification or have been reported to us. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the examination of the records of the company, the title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date. The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant & equipment and intangible assets during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2023 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. In respect of its Inventories: As explained to us, the inventories have been physically verified by the management of the company during the year at reasonable interval. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management of the company is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. According to the information and explanations given to us, no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 Crores, in aggregate from banks on the basis of security of its current assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks in materiality are in agreement with the unaudited books of account of the company of the respective quarters. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of verification of unaudited books of accounts for the first three quarters of the year, audited books of account for the year and quarterly returns submitted to the banks, we are of the opinion that there been no variation of more than 10.00% in net current assets as submitted to the banks and as per books of account. Investments/Guarantee/Security/Loans/Advances Granted: As informed to us, during the year the Company has granted unsecured loans to a subsidiary company re- payable on demand and has made investment in Life Insurance Fund, the details of which are given below: (Amount Rs. In Crores) Sr. No. Particulars Investments Loans Guarantee A. Aggregate Amount Granted/Provided during the year: A Subsidiary Company NIL 8.65 NIL Others 0.46 NIL NIL B. Balance Outstanding As At Balance Sheet Date in Respect of Above Cases (Including Outstanding Against Opening Balances and Interest): A Subsidiary Company 4.04 19.94 14.95 Others 1.37 NIL NIL According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or other parties during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not stipulated any specific terms or conditions as to the loans granted to the subsidiary company. According to the information and explanations given to us and in our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of grant of loans given during the year, are prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not stipulated any schedule for repayment of the loans. As informed to us, the repayment of loan and interest was received as and when demands were raised. According to the information and explanations given to us, the payment of interest has been made as and when demanded. As informed to us, there is no default in repayment of loan and payment of interest by the party. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans granted and advances in the nature of loans provided by the Company, there was no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not stipulated any schedule for repayment of the loans. However, as explained to us, no loan or advances in the nature of loan granted by the Company against which demand was made from the party, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans were granted to settle the amounts against which demands were made from the same party. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not stipulated any specific terms or conditions and stipulated any schedule for repayment of the loans as to the loans granted to the above party. The aggregate amount of such loans granted during the year to other parties was Rs. NIL and Rs. 8.65 crores to related parties (being 100.00% of loans or advances granted during the year to a subsidiary company) referred as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of The Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of any loans, investments, guarantees and securities, as applicable. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of section 73,74,75 & 76 of the Act and Rules framed thereunder during the year and therefore, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the Company pursuant to rules made by the Central Government under section 148 (1). We are of the opinion that prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have been maintained and made. We have however, not made a detailed examination of these records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete. In respect of Statutory Dues: As per the information & explanations furnished to us, in our opinion the company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues of Custom Duty, T.D.S., GST, Employee Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it. There has been no outstanding as at 31st March, 2023 of undisputed liabilities outstanding for more than six months. According to information and explanations given to us and so far as appears from our examination of books of account, there were no statutory dues outstanding as at 31st March, 2023 which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except the following disputed dues. Sr. No. Name of the Act Nature of Dues Amount (Rs.) Period to Which Amount Relates Forum where dispute is pending 1. Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand As per Assessment Order 36,15,110/- F.Y. 2020-21 (A.Y. 2021-22) Honble Commissioner of Income Tax-(Appeals) U/s. 143(3) [NFAC] According to the information and explanations given to us and so far as appears from our examination of books of account and other records as applicable and produced before us by the Company, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year. In respect of Loans & Other Borrowings: According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or in the payment of interest thereon and has repaid the principal amount and made payment of interest on loans or borrowings taken by it from banks. According to the information and explanations given to us so far as appears from our examination of relevant records, we are of the opinion that the company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or any other lender. The company has not raised any new term loan during the year and hence reporting as per clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. According to the information and explanations given to us, and the audit procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company for the year, we are of the opinion that funds raised on short-term basis amounting to Rs. 13.21 crores have been used during the year for long-term purposes by the company. According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds during the year from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, if any and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the company. According to the information and explanations given to us and audit procedures performed by us, we report that the company has not raised any loan during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, if any and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable. In respect of moneys raised by issue of securities: According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable. In respect of Frauds and Whistle Blower Complaints: According to the information and explanations given to us and to the best of our knowledge, no material fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported to us by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT- 4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistle-blower complaints from any party during the year. As the company is not the Nidhi Company, clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is in compliance with the provisions of sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for related party transactions and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the Notes to the Financial Statements in accordance with the applicable Accounting Standards. In respect of Internal Audit: In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit issued to the company in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedure. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non- cash transaction with directors or persons connected with them and hence clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to it during the year. In respect of Registration Under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934/CIC: As the company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934), clause (xvi)(a) of paragraph 3 of The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year and clause (xvi)(b) of paragraph 3 of The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to it. As the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, clause (xvi)(c) of paragraph 3 of The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has no Core Investment Company (CIC) as part of its group, clause (xvi)(c) of paragraph 3 of The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable to it. The Company has incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit. However, the company had not incurred cash losses in the immediately preceding financial year. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year and hence reporting under clause (xviii) of paragraph 3 of The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 is not applicable. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, financial position of the company as at the year end, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that the Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. In respect of CSR Activities: There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) requiring transfer of such unspent amounts to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub- section (5) of section 135 of the said Act. There are no ongoing project under CSR where amount remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013, is required to be transferred to special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on the reports issued by the auditors of a subsidiary company "Balaram Papers Private Limited", included in the consolidated financial statements of the company, to which reporting on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order is applicable, provided to us by the management of the Company and based on the consideration of such audit report, we report that the audit report of the subsidiary does not have any qualifications or adverse remarks as reported in para 3 and 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020.

ANNEXURE-B

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

[REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 2(f) UNDER "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS SECTION OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE] FINANCIAL YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH 2023

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of ASTRON PAPER & BOARD MILL LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and

the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding

prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may

deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were commensurate with the nature of the business of the company and operating effectively as at March 31, 2022, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications (for audit report with modified opinion) submitted along-with Annual Audited Financial Results – (standalone)

Statement on Impact of Audit Qualifications for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2023 [Regulation 33 / 52 of the SEBI (LODR) (Amendment) Regulations, 2016]

Sl. No. Particulars Audited Figures (as reported before adjusting for qualifications) Adjusted Figures (audited figures after adjusting for qualifications) 1. Turnover / Total income 3,96,38,75,941 3,96,38,75,941 2. Total Expenditure 4,17,09,18,857 4,18,62,61,986 3. Net Profit/(Loss) (20,70,42,916) (22,23,86,045) 4. Earnings Per Share (4.45) (4.78) 5. Total Assets 3,04,23,25,250 3,02,69,82,121 6. Total Liabilities 1,43,33,42,040 1,43,33,42,040 7. Net Worth 1,60,89,83,210 1,59,36,40,081 8. Any other financial item(s) (as felt appropriate by the management) - -

Audit Qualification (each audit qualification separately): Details of Audit Qualification: The current trade receivables reported in the financial statements include export trade receivable of Rs. 1,53,43,129/- outstanding for more than three years, which the company has considered as good for recovery. In our opinion, the same should have been considered as doubtful and necessary provision for doubtful debts should have been made by the company. Non-provision of such doubtful debts of Rs. 1,53,43,129/- has resulted into understatement of loss and overstatement of outstanding balance of current trade receivables and shareholders fund by Rs. 1,53,43,129/-. Type of Audit Qualification: Qualified Opinion Frequency of qualification: First Time Reporting (Audit of Annual Financial Statements) For Audit Qualification(s) where the impact is quantified by the auditor, Managements Views :

He company had made export of goods to two parties located in China. However, subsequent to shipment of goods from port in India and before goods could reach the destination in China, Corona pandemic spread out across globe and government of various countries imposed restrictions on movement of goods as well as people and economic activities came to standstill. It took some time to normalize the routine operations. On account of above unprecedented reasons, the shipment to the parties was delayed from port. The company has been constantly following up the matter with respective parties for realization of the outstanding dues and based on the discussion so far, the management of the company was reasonably certain that the dues will be recovered and therefore has not made provision for doubtful debts so far. As part of its continuous efforts for recovery of outstanding dues, the management of the company is now contemplating to send its representative to discuss the matter with respective parties. The company will take further action in this regard based on further communication with the respective parties and legal opinion if it is deemed appropriate. Based on efforts and communication made so far and possible course of actions, the management of the company is of the view that there is fair possibility that the company may recover due and hence no provision for doubtful debts has been made.

For Audit Qualification(s) where the impact is not quantified by the auditor: (i)Managements estimation on the impact of audit qualification:

Based on the present scenario, the management is of the view that there is possibility of recovery of amount and has no impact on the reported amounts in the financial statement for the year ended 31st March, 2023. However, due to any reason if any part of outstanding dues or entire dues becomes non recoverable, the company may have to write off/make provision for doubtful debts to that extent on occurrence of events when it becomes reasonably certain that no recovery or part recovery will not be made.

If management is unable to estimate the impact, reasons for the same: N.A. Auditors Comments on (ii) above:

