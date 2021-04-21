Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd Management Discussions

Became What You Believe Global Outlook

The Global Economy: The global economy is set to face another challenging year, with growth rates forecasted to fall from

3.4% in 2022 to 2.8% in 2023 before evening out at 3.0% in 2024. While this may appear as a huge slide, the reality is quite the opposite.

Global headwinds: In FY23, global economic activity experienced a broad-based slowdown beyond anticipation owing to a number of factors. Globally, energy costs increased due to geopolitical tensions and supply-side disruptions distorted consumer prices. As a result, most economies faced very high in?ation with the global average being around 9% and consequentlycentral banks hiked interest rates to restore price stability, which led to fewer investments.

However, in?ation is being tamed in most countries and the IMF anticipates global headline in?ation to fall from 8.7% in 2022 to 7%in 2023 and 4.9% in 2024. It also anticipates core in?ation to decline slowly and most countries to reach their in?ation targets by 2025.

The World Bank expects investment growth in emerging markets and developing economies to remain below its average rate of the past two decades. The IMF has also laid stress on multilateral cooperation between countries for fast-tracking the process of global green-energy-transition and preventing

fragmentation owing to geopolitical tensions.

The IMF anticipates that any further adverse shocks could impede global progress. Well-concerted global and national level e?orts are necessary to mitigate the risks of global recession and debt distress in EMDEs and to support a major increase in EMDE investment.

There are, however, chances of a faster than-expected recovery of the global economy due to reduced in?ation, structural reforms by governments, an increase in overall demand and the

reopening of China. The overall scenario calls for cautious optimism.

Indian economic review

As per the IMF, for FY 2023 India was one of the fastest growing economies with real GDP growing at 6.8% year-on-year. During the year, the growth was fueled by private consumption, growing manufacturing activity and the revival of the service sector. The Government of Indias sustained focus on infrastructure investment drove economic growth leading to employment generation. The service sector was observed to have fully recovered from the weakness su?ered during the pandemic.

Like many other Central Banks across developed economies, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) increased the repo rate on multiple occasions since May 2022 amounting to a cumulative increase of 250 bps in FY 2023. These e?orts managed to bring retail in?ation below the upper tolerance target set by the RBI in November-December, 2022 before breaching the threshold of 6% in January-February, 2023. In the most recent review, the

Monetary Policy Committee unanimously decided to keep policyrepo rate unchanged.

Annual GST collection in the ?nancial year 2022-23 was at C18 lakh crore, clocking a growth of 22% over last year. It shows the resilience of the Indian economy amid several global headwinds. Net Direct Tax collections (provisional) for the FY23 stood at C16.61 lakh crore marking a growth of 17.63% on a y- o-ybasis.

India was ranked 63rd in 2022 in ease of doing business across the world among 190 countries, by the World Bank, improving its rank from 142 in 2014 and is expected to move a few notches higher in the coming years. This augurs well for India

INDUSTRY

OUTLOOK

Indian population is around 15% ofworld population but consumes only 5% of the total paper produced in the world. Indias growing FMCG sector with growth in organized retail and demand for better quality paper as well as more health consciousness of people, etc., are triggering factors of growth prospects of Indian Paper Industry. The estimated annual turnover of the industry is INR 80,000 Crore and its contribution to the exchequer is around INR 5,000 Crore. The industry provides direct employment to 0.5 million persons, and indirectlyto around 1.5 million.

Most of the paper mills are in existence for a long time and hence present technologies fall in a wide spectrum ranging from oldest to the most modern. The mills use a variety of raw material viz. wood, bamboo, recycled ?ber, bagasse, wheat straw, and grasses. In terms of share in total production, approximately 18% are based on wood, 73% on recycled ?ber and 9% on agro- residues. The geographical spread of the industry, as well as market, is mainly responsible forthe regional balance ofproduction and consumption.

The domestic paper industry witnessed encouraging growth during the year, driven by rising demand for all types of paper products across various sectors such as education, FMCG, packaging, pharma and e-commerce. This momentum is expected to continue in the coming year as well. The paper industry has witnessed substantial growth over the years due to several factors. There is an increase in demand for paper products, including packaging materials, stationery, and specialty papers. Factors such as population growth, urbanization, and evolving consumer preferences have contributed to this rising demand.

Sustainable packaging solutions have emerged as a crucial growth driver in recent years. With growing environmental concerns, there is a strong shift towards eco-friendly packaging alternatives. Paper-based packaging, being renewable and recyclable, has gained prominence as a sustainable choice, driving the demand forpaper materials.

The paper industry consumes a large amount of energy and water. Energy costs that account for about 16-18 per cent of costs, vary depending on the fuel used for generating power. The cost of power has increased as a result of inadequate supply and increase in tari? for industrial consumers. The prospect of availability of good quality fuel is diminishing. This has been o?set by your company by establishing a state-of-the-art captive Co-Gen Plant to meet its power requirements, thereby reducing its dependency on the grid power.

According to the IMF, India, along with China, is expected to contribute 50% of the global growth in CY 2023.

STRATEGIC GROWTH DRIVERS:

Paperboard demand is expected to growsharply, primarilyfueled bymoderate demand from end-use sectors:

FMCG volumes are expected to witness a surge, which is the major growth driver for the paperboard segment. Over the long-term, a rise in population and gradually increasing private expenditure would keep demand from the FMCG segment a?oat.

Demand for consumer durables is expected to improve, which will be marked by better a?ordability, shorter replacement cycles, multiple ownership (in the case of CTVs) and low penetration levels (in the case of other appliances such as room ACs).

The requirement ofthe ready-made garment industry, too, is expected to report growth involume terms.

E-retail growth is expected to register a healthy expansion rate and rapidly rising shipments in the e-retail industry and a rise in penetration levels in overall retail will provide a ?llip to the volumes within the segment over the medium-term.

Similarly, the pharma sectors demand is also expected to spike, mainly driven by vaccination shipments and deliveries across the country, supporting the paper board demand

OPERATIONALPERFORMANCE:

During the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2023, your Company has achieved on standalone basis an operational revenue of Rs. 39,473.39 Lakhs as compared to Rs. 51,283.33 Lakhs in the previous Financial Year and the Loss after Tax is Rs. 2,070.44 Lakhs as compared to Pro?t after Tax of Rs. 868.30 Lakhs in the previous Financial Year and on Consolidated basis Loss After Tax of Rs. 2,394.67 Lakhs as compared to Pro?t after Tax of Rs. 811.04 Lakhs in the previous Financial Year.

The Company has reported a net loss on account of market volatility and escalation over raw materials and ancillary material prices during the last ?nancial year, raw material prices were soaring very high as against Sales prices due to downtrend in the paper industry, demand for Kraft paper at international market is also volatile due to which we have faced challenges in exporting the ?nished goods so that sales volume and sales price could not be met out as compare to earlier years, underutilization in the production capacity because of Boiler modi?cation and Turbine upgradation and adverse foreign currency ?uctuations.

During the Previous Financial, Company has gone into Boiler modi?cation and Turbine upgradation. With the help of upgradation & modi?cation there is huge savings in fuel cost as expected. Requirements of power units from Outsiders get reduced and due to modi?cation, we are generating more units from turbine as well. Earlier steam generated from turbine was not utilized properly but now onwards it is utilized fullest & used in dryer for production of?nished goods.

Information Technology

Company has in place adequate internal control system to commensurate with its size and scale of Operations. Company is using Microsoft Navision (ERP system )which has been developed to fulfil maker checker concept at every point. Company has also established proper authorization concept at every point. Company also have adequate daily back up system and antivirus software to prevent any data loss. And for better chain of transactions, company is using same ERP system from gate inward till gate outward i.e. everything is properly centralized and can have real time check. Company has also maintained role centers (access control) as per employees requirement to keep security of data.

Internal Control System:

Maker-Checker Concept- To reduce the risk of errors in work, Company has introduced new concept of Maker and Checker. Under which work of an employee is reviewed by either another employee or their reporting person. This is how any of the smallest error would be traced and solved. Physical Controls-

Company has adequate system for its inventories, machines, and other assets. This can occur using locks, safes, or other environmental controls. Access is restricted to those with authority to handle them.

Transactions and Physical verification

Company has formed different committees to take collective decisions e.g., company has purchase committee to authorize the purchase transaction, value of which is in excess of specified limit. Company is also maintaining barcoding in finish inventory to properly physical check at any time and identify inventory properly. All transactions are being made by maker checker concept to avoid mistakes and control all transactions.

Quality Controls

Company has in-house Lab to test finished goods for quality control and quality check for purchase items so that quality can be maintained in purchase as well as sales.

CCTV Network

Company has adequately established CCTV network to cover every location in the office and factory premises and it can be accessed from anywhere by authorized personnel.

Internal Audit

Company has proper third-party internal audit system to check every transaction and monthly report of the same is also discussed with authorized personnel for better improvement in internal control systems.

HUMAN RESOURCE

Human resource management is the management of an organizations workforce, or human resources. It is responsible for the attraction, selection, training, assessment, and rewarding of employees. HR also oversees organizational leadership culture and ensures compliance with employment and labor laws. Human resource development combines training and career development to improve the effectiveness of the individual, group, and organization. A performance appraisal (PA) or performance evaluation is a systematic and periodic process that assesses an individual employees job performance and productivity in relation to certain pre-established criteria and organizational objectives. Total around 292 plus employees were on the pay rolls of the Company in the FY 2022-2023.

RISK MANAGEMENT

It is important to note that risk management is an ongoing process and does not end once risks have been identified and mitigated. An organizations risk management policies should be revisited every year to ensure policies are up-to-date and relevant.

RATIO ANALYSIS *

Particulars 2022-23 2021-22 Variance % Reasons for variance (in excess of 25% compared to preceding year) Debtors turnover ratio 4.92 5.71 -14% - Inventory turnover ratio 8.92 10.48 -15% - Interest coverage ratio -1.95 2.63 -174% On Account of Increase in Short Term Borrowings and Decline in Operating Profit during the year. Current Ratio 1.09 1.35 -19% - Debt Equity ratio 0.47 0.36 31% On Account of Increase in Short Term Borrowings and Operational Losses Incurred during the year. Operating profit margin -3.36% 5.53% -161% On Account of increase in raw materials cost and other cost, lower capacity utilization constrained by lower market demand of finished goods and oth- er market related factors compared to previous fi- nancial year. Net profit margin -5.25% 1.73% -403% On Account of decline in operational activities and operational profits during the year Return on Net worth -12.09% 4.90% -347% Resulting from operation- al losses on account of increase in raw materials cost and other cost, lower capacity utilization con- strained by lower market demand of finished goods and other market related factors compared to pre- vious financial year.

Following are most significant risks and the Companys approach to managing them.

