|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|27 Dec 2024
|23 Dec 2024
|Intimation of a proposal for increase authorised capital of the Company and sale of land, plant and machinery of subsidiary company M/s Balaram Papers Pvt Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 27, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 27/12/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Board of Directors have approved the un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the second quarter & Half year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 08/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Aug 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Re- Appointment of Mr. Ramakant Patel as a Whole time Director designated as Executive Director for a further period of 5 years w.e.f. 1st October, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|3 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|Re- Appointment of Mr. Dhiren Parikh (Din:05825317) for the second term of 5 years w.e.f. 5th August, 2024
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Financial Results & Outcome of Board Meeting dated 29th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report thereon for the 3rd quarter ended on 31st December 2023. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. On the recommendations of Audit Committee Meeting held on 9th February 2024,Board of Directors have approved the Un-audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the Third quarter and nine month ended on 31st December, 2023. We would like to inform that M/s. SNDK & ASSOCIATES LLP, Statutory Auditors have issued audit reports with unmodified opinion for Un-audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the Third quarter and nine month ended on 31st December, 2023 is attached hereunder. On recommendation of the Audit Committee Meeting held on 9th February, 2024, Board of Directors have approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Third quarter and 9 Month ended on 31st December, 2023. We would like to inform that M/s. SNDK & Associates LLP, Statutory Auditors have issued audit reports with unmodified opinion on Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for third quarter & 9 Months ended on 31st December, 2023 is attached hereunder. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)
