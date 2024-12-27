iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd Board Meeting

19.33
(2.66%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:19 PM

Astron Paper CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting27 Dec 202423 Dec 2024
Intimation of a proposal for increase authorised capital of the Company and sale of land, plant and machinery of subsidiary company M/s Balaram Papers Pvt Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 27, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 27/12/2024)
Board Meeting8 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Board of Directors have approved the un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the second quarter & Half year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Re- Appointment of Mr. Ramakant Patel as a Whole time Director designated as Executive Director for a further period of 5 years w.e.f. 1st October, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting3 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
Re- Appointment of Mr. Dhiren Parikh (Din:05825317) for the second term of 5 years w.e.f. 5th August, 2024
Board Meeting29 May 202422 May 2024
Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Financial Results & Outcome of Board Meeting dated 29th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Standalone and Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report thereon for the 3rd quarter ended on 31st December 2023. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. On the recommendations of Audit Committee Meeting held on 9th February 2024,Board of Directors have approved the Un-audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the Third quarter and nine month ended on 31st December, 2023. We would like to inform that M/s. SNDK & ASSOCIATES LLP, Statutory Auditors have issued audit reports with unmodified opinion for Un-audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) for the Third quarter and nine month ended on 31st December, 2023 is attached hereunder. On recommendation of the Audit Committee Meeting held on 9th February, 2024, Board of Directors have approved the Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Third quarter and 9 Month ended on 31st December, 2023. We would like to inform that M/s. SNDK & Associates LLP, Statutory Auditors have issued audit reports with unmodified opinion on Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for third quarter & 9 Months ended on 31st December, 2023 is attached hereunder. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Astron Paper: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.