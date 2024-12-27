Board Meeting 27 Dec 2024 23 Dec 2024

Intimation of a proposal for increase authorised capital of the Company and sale of land, plant and machinery of subsidiary company M/s Balaram Papers Pvt Ltd Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 27, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 27/12/2024)

Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the 2nd quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Board of Directors have approved the un-audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the second quarter & Half year ended on 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 08/11/2024)

Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results for the 1st quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Re- Appointment of Mr. Ramakant Patel as a Whole time Director designated as Executive Director for a further period of 5 years w.e.f. 1st October, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 13/08/2024)

Re- Appointment of Mr. Dhiren Parikh (Din:05825317) for the second term of 5 years w.e.f. 5th August, 2024

Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024. 2. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Financial Results & Outcome of Board Meeting dated 29th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

