Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd Summary

Astron Paper & Board Mill Limited was incorporated on December 29, 2010 in Gujarat. The company obtained the Certificate of Commencement of Business on 3 February 2011 from the Registrar of Companies, Gujarat at Ahmedabad.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of Kraft paper from waste paper. The company makes the full range of Kraft paper ranging from GSM 80 to 350 GSM with 22 -35 BF. Within a short span of time, the Company has developed a name for itself in kraft paper industry and it has been able to establish a brand associated with qualitative and comprehensive range of kraft papers. The Company mainly caters to packaging industry and has been able to develop a loyal clientele network consisting of various packaging companies and MNCs. Currently the company is operating in domestic markets with their products being supplied on pan India basis. The company has 4 manufacturing units with overall capacity of 174600 MT at three locations in Gujarat. The Company is promoted by Kirit G Patel, Ramakant Patel, Karshanbhai Patel and Asian Granito (India) Limited.In 2012, the company commenced commercial production. In 2014, the company received ISO 9001: 2008 and ISO 14001: 2004 certification in respect of manufacture and dispatch of Kraft paper. During the year under review, the company received FSC- STD-40-004 V2/1 Standard for COC Certification - October 2011 and FSC- STD-40-007 V2-0 Sourcing reclaimed materials - April 2011 in respect of purchase of pre and post-consumer recycled carton boxes and manufacture of 100% FSC Recycled Kraft paper in rolls containing at 85% post-consumer material under percentage system. In 2016, the company received Authorised Economic operator- T1 certificate. In 2017, the company received permission for availing Direct Port Delivery facility. The Company bought IPO of 1,40,00,000 Equity Shares by raising equity funds from public aggregating to Rs 69.82 Crores in December, 2017. The company acquired a Kraft paper plant located at Bhuj, having capacity of 24000 MT/Year in an auction from Union Bank of India in December 2017 and commenced commercial production in February, 2018.On 23 April 2018, Astron Paper & Board Mill Limited informed the stock exchanges that the company has entered in to MOU with the promoters of Balaram Papers Pvt. Ltd to take over the existing plant located at Ganeshpura, Ta-Kadi, Dist-Mehsana, Gujarat and the details of purchase consideration & modus operandi will be intimated as soon as it is finalised.A new line PM2 with installed capacity of 33,000 MT per annum of Kraft paper commenced operations at the companys existing plant location at Halvad in Gujarat on 15 October 2018.In 2018-19, the Company acquired Balaram Papers Private Limited at Mehsana, Gujarat as a wholly owned subsidiary Company on 23-07-2018.