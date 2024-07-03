Summary

Pudumjee Paper Products Limited was registered on January 14, 2015. The Company mainly belongs to paper industry and operates in specialty paper business for wrapping and food grade packaging paper, household and sanitary paper. The Companys manufacturing facilities located at Thergaon, Pune is presently involved in manufacturing of specialty papers and marketing of paper and hygiene products.The Paper Products Business, which came to the Company and has roots at Bombay Presidency and Mundhwa in Western India where the mills were founded in 19th century.The renewed start began with the manufacturing unit established at Pune in the year 1964. The objectives were clearly defined through the choice of products to add value in terms of meeting specific requirements of users. Pioneering with a humble beginning through offering specialty paper products like Glassine and Greaseproof Papers for packaging applications, the Group has grown to expand the products offering through range of special papers and soft tissues. The Companys manufacturing capacity of 60,000 MT per annum comprises of 2 state of the art fourdrinier specialty paper machines supplied from Voith Sulzer Germany which is updated from time to time with current capacity of 38000 MT per annum and 2 Yankee machines with combined capacity of 22,000 MT per annum for production of crepe tissue products, M.G. Papers and other specialty products. The paper machines, equipped with online quality control systems can produce wide

