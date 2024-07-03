Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹187.2
Prev. Close₹188.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹1,191.01
Day's High₹188.74
Day's Low₹173
52 Week's High₹232.2
52 Week's Low₹50.3
Book Value₹57.89
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,651.85
P/E14.12
EPS13.33
Divi. Yield0.32
The cash and cash equivalent balance as of September 30, 2024 was ₹22,975 Lacs, compared to ₹12,663 Lacs in the previous corresponding month.Read More
The company's sales for the quarter climbed by 12% (year on year) to ₹20,284 Lacs, while EBITDA jumped by 110% to ₹4,102 Lacs.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.5
9.5
9.5
9.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
482.8
387.49
333.2
301
Net Worth
492.3
396.99
342.7
310.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
436.88
604.48
499.32
513.83
yoy growth (%)
-27.72
21.06
-2.82
-89.05
Raw materials
-230.95
-341.97
-292.13
-319.71
As % of sales
52.86
56.57
58.5
62.22
Employee costs
-44.17
-45.57
-40.96
-37.57
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
59.19
41.05
30.03
34.31
Depreciation
-10.44
-12.17
-6.6
-6.64
Tax paid
-4.66
-13.83
-10.89
-10.9
Working capital
-13.47
20.09
-4.24
-32.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-27.72
21.06
-2.82
-89.05
Op profit growth
22.06
31.27
-12.5
-82.15
EBIT growth
34.51
24.73
-12.03
-84.98
Net profit growth
10.35
42.12
-6.95
-79.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,384.75
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
422.9
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
561.45
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
306
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.32
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Arunkumar Mahabir Prasad Jatia
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Surendra Kumar Bansal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Nandan Damani
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vinod Kumar Beswal
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Madhu Dubhashi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vinay Jadhav
Executive Director
Ashok Kumar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Basant Kumar Khaitan
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Ved Prakash Leekha
Non Executive Director
Dilip J Thakkar
Reports by Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd
Summary
Pudumjee Paper Products Limited was registered on January 14, 2015. The Company mainly belongs to paper industry and operates in specialty paper business for wrapping and food grade packaging paper, household and sanitary paper. The Companys manufacturing facilities located at Thergaon, Pune is presently involved in manufacturing of specialty papers and marketing of paper and hygiene products.The Paper Products Business, which came to the Company and has roots at Bombay Presidency and Mundhwa in Western India where the mills were founded in 19th century.The renewed start began with the manufacturing unit established at Pune in the year 1964. The objectives were clearly defined through the choice of products to add value in terms of meeting specific requirements of users. Pioneering with a humble beginning through offering specialty paper products like Glassine and Greaseproof Papers for packaging applications, the Group has grown to expand the products offering through range of special papers and soft tissues. The Companys manufacturing capacity of 60,000 MT per annum comprises of 2 state of the art fourdrinier specialty paper machines supplied from Voith Sulzer Germany which is updated from time to time with current capacity of 38000 MT per annum and 2 Yankee machines with combined capacity of 22,000 MT per annum for production of crepe tissue products, M.G. Papers and other specialty products. The paper machines, equipped with online quality control systems can produce wide
Read More
The Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹173.97 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd is ₹1651.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd is 14.12 and 3.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd is ₹50.3 and ₹232.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.64%, 3 Years at 68.80%, 1 Year at 271.03%, 6 Month at 47.47%, 3 Month at 72.15% and 1 Month at -0.31%.
