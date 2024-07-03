iifl-logo-icon 1
Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd Share Price

173.97
(-7.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

  • Open187.2
  • Day's High188.74
  • 52 Wk High232.2
  • Prev. Close188.3
  • Day's Low173
  • 52 Wk Low 50.3
  • Turnover (lac)1,191.01
  • P/E14.12
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value57.89
  • EPS13.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,651.85
  • Div. Yield0.32
No Records Found

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

187.2

Prev. Close

188.3

Turnover(Lac.)

1,191.01

Day's High

188.74

Day's Low

173

52 Week's High

232.2

52 Week's Low

50.3

Book Value

57.89

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,651.85

P/E

14.12

EPS

13.33

Divi. Yield

0.32

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd Corporate Action

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.6

arrow

19 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

6 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Jul, 2024

arrow

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Pudumjee Paper Products' net profit improves by 99% in H1FY25

Pudumjee Paper Products' net profit improves by 99% in H1FY25

31 Oct 2024|12:24 PM

The cash and cash equivalent balance as of September 30, 2024 was ₹22,975 Lacs, compared to ₹12,663 Lacs in the previous corresponding month.

Pudumjee Paper Products logs 146% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

Pudumjee Paper Products logs 146% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

7 Aug 2024|03:26 PM

The company's sales for the quarter climbed by 12% (year on year) to ₹20,284 Lacs, while EBITDA jumped by 110% to ₹4,102 Lacs.

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:55 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 71.30%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.30%

Non-Promoter- 1.90%

Institutions: 1.90%

Non-Institutions: 26.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.5

9.5

9.5

9.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

482.8

387.49

333.2

301

Net Worth

492.3

396.99

342.7

310.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

436.88

604.48

499.32

513.83

yoy growth (%)

-27.72

21.06

-2.82

-89.05

Raw materials

-230.95

-341.97

-292.13

-319.71

As % of sales

52.86

56.57

58.5

62.22

Employee costs

-44.17

-45.57

-40.96

-37.57

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

59.19

41.05

30.03

34.31

Depreciation

-10.44

-12.17

-6.6

-6.64

Tax paid

-4.66

-13.83

-10.89

-10.9

Working capital

-13.47

20.09

-4.24

-32.81

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-27.72

21.06

-2.82

-89.05

Op profit growth

22.06

31.27

-12.5

-82.15

EBIT growth

34.51

24.73

-12.03

-84.98

Net profit growth

10.35

42.12

-6.95

-79.66

No Record Found

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,384.75

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

422.9

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

561.45

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

306

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.32

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Arunkumar Mahabir Prasad Jatia

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Surendra Kumar Bansal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Nandan Damani

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vinod Kumar Beswal

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Madhu Dubhashi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vinay Jadhav

Executive Director

Ashok Kumar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Basant Kumar Khaitan

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Ved Prakash Leekha

Non Executive Director

Dilip J Thakkar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd

Summary

Pudumjee Paper Products Limited was registered on January 14, 2015. The Company mainly belongs to paper industry and operates in specialty paper business for wrapping and food grade packaging paper, household and sanitary paper. The Companys manufacturing facilities located at Thergaon, Pune is presently involved in manufacturing of specialty papers and marketing of paper and hygiene products.The Paper Products Business, which came to the Company and has roots at Bombay Presidency and Mundhwa in Western India where the mills were founded in 19th century.The renewed start began with the manufacturing unit established at Pune in the year 1964. The objectives were clearly defined through the choice of products to add value in terms of meeting specific requirements of users. Pioneering with a humble beginning through offering specialty paper products like Glassine and Greaseproof Papers for packaging applications, the Group has grown to expand the products offering through range of special papers and soft tissues. The Companys manufacturing capacity of 60,000 MT per annum comprises of 2 state of the art fourdrinier specialty paper machines supplied from Voith Sulzer Germany which is updated from time to time with current capacity of 38000 MT per annum and 2 Yankee machines with combined capacity of 22,000 MT per annum for production of crepe tissue products, M.G. Papers and other specialty products. The paper machines, equipped with online quality control systems can produce wide
Company FAQs

What is the Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd share price today?

The Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹173.97 today.

What is the Market Cap of Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd is ₹1651.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd is 14.12 and 3.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd is ₹50.3 and ₹232.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd?

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 65.64%, 3 Years at 68.80%, 1 Year at 271.03%, 6 Month at 47.47%, 3 Month at 72.15% and 1 Month at -0.31%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 71.31 %
Institutions - 1.90 %
Public - 26.79 %

