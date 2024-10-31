Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.5
9.5
9.5
9.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
482.8
387.49
333.2
301
Net Worth
492.3
396.99
342.7
310.5
Minority Interest
Debt
21.89
56.8
76.53
57.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
32.06
31.79
31.83
35.33
Total Liabilities
546.25
485.58
451.06
403.79
Fixed Assets
291.43
298.32
303.04
255.62
Intangible Assets
Investments
149.53
51.81
70.25
106.76
Deferred Tax Asset Net
4.75
4.67
5.24
5.91
Networking Capital
93.16
117.09
64.21
23.66
Inventories
146.42
166.87
121.83
80.69
Inventory Days
67.41
Sundry Debtors
76.24
63.65
74.2
58.63
Debtor Days
48.98
Other Current Assets
43.54
31.56
19.46
34.26
Sundry Creditors
-94.03
-67.08
-80.87
-82.68
Creditor Days
69.07
Other Current Liabilities
-79.01
-77.91
-70.41
-67.24
Cash
7.38
13.69
8.32
11.83
Total Assets
546.25
485.58
451.06
403.78
The cash and cash equivalent balance as of September 30, 2024 was ₹22,975 Lacs, compared to ₹12,663 Lacs in the previous corresponding month.Read More
The company's sales for the quarter climbed by 12% (year on year) to ₹20,284 Lacs, while EBITDA jumped by 110% to ₹4,102 Lacs.Read More
