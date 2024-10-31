iifl-logo-icon 1
Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd Balance Sheet

160.05
(1.30%)
Jan 13, 2025|10:09:56 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.5

9.5

9.5

9.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

482.8

387.49

333.2

301

Net Worth

492.3

396.99

342.7

310.5

Minority Interest

Debt

21.89

56.8

76.53

57.96

Deferred Tax Liability Net

32.06

31.79

31.83

35.33

Total Liabilities

546.25

485.58

451.06

403.79

Fixed Assets

291.43

298.32

303.04

255.62

Intangible Assets

Investments

149.53

51.81

70.25

106.76

Deferred Tax Asset Net

4.75

4.67

5.24

5.91

Networking Capital

93.16

117.09

64.21

23.66

Inventories

146.42

166.87

121.83

80.69

Inventory Days

67.41

Sundry Debtors

76.24

63.65

74.2

58.63

Debtor Days

48.98

Other Current Assets

43.54

31.56

19.46

34.26

Sundry Creditors

-94.03

-67.08

-80.87

-82.68

Creditor Days

69.07

Other Current Liabilities

-79.01

-77.91

-70.41

-67.24

Cash

7.38

13.69

8.32

11.83

Total Assets

546.25

485.58

451.06

403.78

Pudumjee Paper : related Articles

Pudumjee Paper Products' net profit improves by 99% in H1FY25

31 Oct 2024|12:24 PM

Pudumjee Paper Products' net profit improves by 99% in H1FY25

31 Oct 2024|12:24 PM

The cash and cash equivalent balance as of September 30, 2024 was ₹22,975 Lacs, compared to ₹12,663 Lacs in the previous corresponding month.

Read More
Pudumjee Paper Products logs 146% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

7 Aug 2024|03:26 PM

Pudumjee Paper Products logs 146% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

7 Aug 2024|03:26 PM

The company's sales for the quarter climbed by 12% (year on year) to ₹20,284 Lacs, while EBITDA jumped by 110% to ₹4,102 Lacs.

Read More

