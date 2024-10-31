iifl-logo-icon 1
Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

181.95
(4.59%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:13 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

436.88

604.48

499.32

513.83

yoy growth (%)

-27.72

21.06

-2.82

-89.05

Raw materials

-230.95

-341.97

-292.13

-319.71

As % of sales

52.86

56.57

58.5

62.22

Employee costs

-44.17

-45.57

-40.96

-37.57

As % of sales

10.11

7.54

8.2

7.31

Other costs

-93.73

-161.2

-123.77

-108.03

As % of sales (Other Cost)

21.45

26.66

24.78

21.02

Operating profit

68.01

55.71

42.44

48.5

OPM

15.56

9.21

8.5

9.44

Depreciation

-10.44

-12.17

-6.6

-6.64

Interest expense

-6.37

-7.69

-9.03

-10.1

Other income

8

5.2

3.24

2.56

Profit before tax

59.19

41.05

30.03

34.31

Taxes

-4.66

-13.83

-10.89

-10.9

Tax rate

-7.88

-33.71

-36.25

-31.77

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

54.52

27.21

19.14

23.41

Exceptional items

-24.49

0

0

-2.83

Net profit

30.03

27.21

19.14

20.57

yoy growth (%)

10.35

42.12

-6.95

-79.66

NPM

6.87

4.5

3.83

4

Pudumjee Paper : related Articles

Pudumjee Paper Products' net profit improves by 99% in H1FY25

Pudumjee Paper Products' net profit improves by 99% in H1FY25

31 Oct 2024|12:24 PM

The cash and cash equivalent balance as of September 30, 2024 was ₹22,975 Lacs, compared to ₹12,663 Lacs in the previous corresponding month.

Pudumjee Paper Products logs 146% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

Pudumjee Paper Products logs 146% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

7 Aug 2024|03:26 PM

The company's sales for the quarter climbed by 12% (year on year) to ₹20,284 Lacs, while EBITDA jumped by 110% to ₹4,102 Lacs.

