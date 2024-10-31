Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
436.88
604.48
499.32
513.83
yoy growth (%)
-27.72
21.06
-2.82
-89.05
Raw materials
-230.95
-341.97
-292.13
-319.71
As % of sales
52.86
56.57
58.5
62.22
Employee costs
-44.17
-45.57
-40.96
-37.57
As % of sales
10.11
7.54
8.2
7.31
Other costs
-93.73
-161.2
-123.77
-108.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
21.45
26.66
24.78
21.02
Operating profit
68.01
55.71
42.44
48.5
OPM
15.56
9.21
8.5
9.44
Depreciation
-10.44
-12.17
-6.6
-6.64
Interest expense
-6.37
-7.69
-9.03
-10.1
Other income
8
5.2
3.24
2.56
Profit before tax
59.19
41.05
30.03
34.31
Taxes
-4.66
-13.83
-10.89
-10.9
Tax rate
-7.88
-33.71
-36.25
-31.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
54.52
27.21
19.14
23.41
Exceptional items
-24.49
0
0
-2.83
Net profit
30.03
27.21
19.14
20.57
yoy growth (%)
10.35
42.12
-6.95
-79.66
NPM
6.87
4.5
3.83
4
The cash and cash equivalent balance as of September 30, 2024 was ₹22,975 Lacs, compared to ₹12,663 Lacs in the previous corresponding month.Read More
The company's sales for the quarter climbed by 12% (year on year) to ₹20,284 Lacs, while EBITDA jumped by 110% to ₹4,102 Lacs.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.