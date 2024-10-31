iifl-logo-icon 1
Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd Shareholding Pattern

158
(-4.50%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd SHAREHOLDING

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sep-2023

Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Foreign

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Indian

71.3%

71.3%

71.3%

71.3%

71.3%

Total Promoter

-

-

-

-

-

Institutions

1.9%

1.62%

0.43%

0.45%

0.65%

Non-Institutions

26.78%

27.06%

28.25%

28.24%

28.03%

Total Non-Promoter

28.69%

28.69%

28.69%

28.69%

28.69%

Custodian

0%

0%

0%

0%

0%

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 71.30%

Non-Promoter- 1.90%

Institutions: 1.90%

Non-Institutions: 26.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Pudumjee Paper: Related NEWS

Pudumjee Paper Products' net profit improves by 99% in H1FY25

Pudumjee Paper Products' net profit improves by 99% in H1FY25

31 Oct 2024|12:24 PM

The cash and cash equivalent balance as of September 30, 2024 was ₹22,975 Lacs, compared to ₹12,663 Lacs in the previous corresponding month.

Pudumjee Paper Products logs 146% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

Pudumjee Paper Products logs 146% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

7 Aug 2024|03:26 PM

The company's sales for the quarter climbed by 12% (year on year) to ₹20,284 Lacs, while EBITDA jumped by 110% to ₹4,102 Lacs.

QUICKLINKS FOR Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd

