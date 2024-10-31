Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
59.19
41.05
30.03
34.31
Depreciation
-10.44
-12.17
-6.6
-6.64
Tax paid
-4.66
-13.83
-10.89
-10.9
Working capital
-13.47
20.09
-4.24
-32.81
Other operating items
Operating
30.6
35.12
8.29
-16.04
Capital expenditure
5.5
31.54
29.33
-169.07
Free cash flow
36.1
66.66
37.62
-185.11
Equity raised
541.42
476.43
430.85
391.63
Investing
53.67
32.77
-4.68
25
Financing
49.66
96.58
84.58
77.36
Dividends paid
0
0
1.42
1.42
Net in cash
680.86
672.45
549.8
310.3
The cash and cash equivalent balance as of September 30, 2024 was ₹22,975 Lacs, compared to ₹12,663 Lacs in the previous corresponding month.Read More
The company's sales for the quarter climbed by 12% (year on year) to ₹20,284 Lacs, while EBITDA jumped by 110% to ₹4,102 Lacs.Read More
