Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd Cash Flow Statement

173.97
(-7.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

Pudumjee Paper FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

59.19

41.05

30.03

34.31

Depreciation

-10.44

-12.17

-6.6

-6.64

Tax paid

-4.66

-13.83

-10.89

-10.9

Working capital

-13.47

20.09

-4.24

-32.81

Other operating items

Operating

30.6

35.12

8.29

-16.04

Capital expenditure

5.5

31.54

29.33

-169.07

Free cash flow

36.1

66.66

37.62

-185.11

Equity raised

541.42

476.43

430.85

391.63

Investing

53.67

32.77

-4.68

25

Financing

49.66

96.58

84.58

77.36

Dividends paid

0

0

1.42

1.42

Net in cash

680.86

672.45

549.8

310.3

Pudumjee Paper Products' net profit improves by 99% in H1FY25

Pudumjee Paper Products' net profit improves by 99% in H1FY25

31 Oct 2024|12:24 PM

The cash and cash equivalent balance as of September 30, 2024 was ₹22,975 Lacs, compared to ₹12,663 Lacs in the previous corresponding month.

Pudumjee Paper Products logs 146% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

Pudumjee Paper Products logs 146% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

7 Aug 2024|03:26 PM

The company's sales for the quarter climbed by 12% (year on year) to ₹20,284 Lacs, while EBITDA jumped by 110% to ₹4,102 Lacs.

