Pudumjee Paper Products logs 146% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd. reported a 146% year-on-year growth in profit before taxes to ₹3,704 Lacs for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. This was driven by lower raw material prices, improved price realisation, and a focus on value-added products.
The company’s sales for the quarter climbed by 12% (year on year) to ₹20,284 Lacs, while EBITDA jumped by 110% to ₹4,102 Lacs. Pudumjee Paper Products had a 27% return on capital employed, up from 14% in the same time prior year. As of June 30, 2024, the Company’s cash and cash equivalent balance was ₹20,587 Lacs, compared to ₹9,022 Lacs the previous year.
The company manufactures a variety of biodegradable and compostable speciality papers with barrier qualities. These materials have a wide range of applications, including food packaging, pharmaceuticals, healthcare supplies, and hygiene goods, all of which are in great demand.
