Pudumjee Paper logs 28% increase in YTD net profit

7 Feb 2025 , 02:48 PM

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd reported a 28% increase in Profit Before Tax (Year-On-Year) to ₹10,406 Lacs during the nine-month period ending December 31, 2024. Sales increased by roughly 4000 MTs, resulting in an EBITDA of 19% compared to 16% in the previous quarter. Income from surplus funds grew by around ₹752 Lacs. The revenue is up by 7% year on year to ₹61,900 Lacs.

As of December 31, 2024, the cash and cash equivalent balance of the company was reported at ₹23,248 Lacs, versus Rs15,292 Lacs during the previous period.

The Company is planning to set up a 15.4 MW Solar Power Project in Maharashtra to enhance environmental sustainability and minimize energy costs. Green energy will account for approximately 45% of current requirements. The factory will commence operations in the middle of the next fiscal year. 

The Company engages in manufacturing of biodegradable and compostable specialty papers with barrier properties for sustainable packaging in industries such as food, pharmaceuticals, hospital supplies, hygiene, and confectionery.

The company has obtained consent from Maharashtra Pollution Control Board to set up a Specialty Paper manufacturing facility with a capacity of 68,000 MT per annum. The facility will be situated at Mahad, subject to certain conditions over a period of five years. 

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iifl.com

