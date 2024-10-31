iifl-logo-icon 1
Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd AGM

150.51
(-3.05%)
Jan 15, 2025

Pudumjee Paper CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM6 Sep 20246 Jul 2024
Intimation of 10th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders. Notice of 10th Annual General Meeting is enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024) Proceedings of the 10th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 06th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/09/2024)

Pudumjee Paper: Related News

Pudumjee Paper Products' net profit improves by 99% in H1FY25

31 Oct 2024

The cash and cash equivalent balance as of September 30, 2024 was ₹22,975 Lacs, compared to ₹12,663 Lacs in the previous corresponding month.

Pudumjee Paper Products logs 146% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

7 Aug 2024

The company's sales for the quarter climbed by 12% (year on year) to ₹20,284 Lacs, while EBITDA jumped by 110% to ₹4,102 Lacs.

