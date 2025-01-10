TO

THE MEMBERS OF

PUDUM]EE PAPER PRODUCTS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Pudumjee Paper Products Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditors Response Impairment of Goodwill Goodwill was accounted as per the Scheme of arrangement and reconstruction (demerger) approved by Honble Bombay High Court dated January 8, 2016 (the Scheme). Goodwill reflects the difference between the fair value of shares issued and the net assets transferred at carrying value under the Scheme. As on March 31, 2024 the carrying amount of Goodwill pertains to Paper division. Goodwill is tested for impairment at least annually or when events occur or changes in circumstances indicate that the recoverable amount is less than its carrying value. The recoverable amount is higher of value-in-use and fair value less cost to sell. The calculation involves use of significant estimates and assumptions. Refer note 35 of the financial statements. Our audit procedures related to forecasts of future revenue and operating margin and selection of the discount rate for these assets included the following, among others: We tested the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of controls over impairment assessment process, including those over the forecasts of future revenue and operating margin, and the selection of the discount rate. Verified calculations provided by management for goodwill allocation to CGUs. We evaluated the reasonableness of managements revenue and operating margin forecasts by comparing the forecasts to: - Historical revenues and operating margins. - Internal communications to management, Audit Committee and the Board of Directors. Assessed the reasonableness of assumptions used, including assumptions relating to revenue growth rate, gross margins, discount rates, long-term growth rate etc. based on historical results, current developments and future plans of the business estimated by management. Assessed cash flow forecasts to ensure consistency with current operations of the Company and performed sensitivity analysis on key assumptions used in managements calculated recoverable value. Considered the adequacy of disclosures in respect of goodwill impairment in the notes to the financial statements. Provisions and contingencies Our procedure included, but were not limited to the following: In earlier years, the Company had received total demands of Rs. 3,312.98 lakhs from MSEDCL/MERC on power purchased from outside vendor under group captive power mechanism. We assessed the managements judgement in determining the probability of the outcome of the pending litigation, and an ultimate probability of economic outflow, at the time when provision was made. Out of total demand, the Company had paid Rs 431.70 lakhs, as payment in protest, in the year 2019-20. Subsequently, after order of the Appellate authority and MERC, the Company has received Rs. 344.03 lakhs refund from MSEDCL, and balance Rs. 87.67 lakhs will be received in next year 2024-25. These matters are currently pending decision by the Honble Supreme Court. Consequently, the Company is carrying original provision in books at gross amount of Rs. 3,312.98 lakhs. Refer Note 12 and 32 of the financial statements. We evaluated adequacy of the provision made in books. We have obtained information on the pending litigation and its status. We have obtained explanations from management to understand the merits in the demand and appeal filled. We have also considered the adequacy of the disclosures in respect of the pending demand and the sub-judice matter.

Other Information

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of our auditors report.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

¦ Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate

audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

¦ Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

¦ Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

¦ Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

¦ Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse

consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the

Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section

143(11) of the Act, we give in Annexure A a statement on the

matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent

applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B.

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in the financial statements.

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31,2024.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best

of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend proposed in the previous year ended March

31,2023, declared and paid by the Company during the current year ended March 31,2024 is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed dividend for the current year ended March 31, 2024 which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

ANNEXURE A TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Pudumjee Paper Products Limited on the financial statements for the year ended March 31,2024

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

iii. The Company has made investments in and granted secured/ unsecured loans to companies, firms and other parties, during the year. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties.

(a) the Company has provided loans to other companies, in respect of which -

(A) the Company does not have any subsidiary, joint venture or associate. Hence, reporting under clause 3(iii)(a)(A) of the Order is not applicable.

(B) in respect of loans to other companies, the aggregate amount of loan given during the year is Rs. 2,000 lakhs and the balance outstanding at the balance sheet date is Rs. 2,109.49 lakhs

(b) In our opinion, the investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of loans, during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) In respect of secured loans granted by the Company, schedule for repayment of principle and payment of interest is stipulated and interest payment is regular. In respect of unsecured loans granted by the Company schedule for payment of interest is stipulated and interest payment is regular, however no schedule for repayment of principal has been stipulated. Therefore, we do not make any comment on the regularity of repayment of principal.

(d) In respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date for more than ninety days.

(e) During the year, the Company has extended repayment of loan of Rs. 2,000 lakhs, prior to its original due date. The percentage of such extended loan to total loans granted during the year is 100%. No fresh loans were granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) The Company has granted loans repayable on demand to other company. The aggregate amount of such loan outstanding and percentage thereof to the total loans granted, as on balance sheet date is Rs. 79 lakhs and 3.75% respectively. No fresh loan is granted during the year to Promoters, related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013.

iv. The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the loans and investments made, and guarantees and security provided, as applicable.

i. (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing

full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment, investment property and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) The property, plant and equipment, investment property and right-of-use assets are physically verified by the Management according to a phased program designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program a portion of the property, plant and equipment and investment property were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) Based on our examination of the property tax receipts and lease agreement for land on which building is constructed, registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self- constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee), disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) The physical verification of inventory excluding stocks with

third parties, have been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management during the 0year. In respect of inventory lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them. No material discrepancies (of 10% or more in the aggregate for any class of inventory) were noticed on such physical verification.

(b) The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, from banks. The quarterly statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

x. (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial

public offer, further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi. (a) No fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the

Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) No whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report). Hence reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit

system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section

45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) There are three CICs (Core Investment Company) within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016).

v. The Company has complied with the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the rules made thereunder, as applicable. According to the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal on the Company in respect of the aforesaid deposits.

vi. Pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government of India, the Company is required to maintain cost records as specified under Section 148(1) of the Act in respect of its products. We have broadly reviewed the same, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) In our opinion, the Company is regular in depositing the undisputed statutory dues, including goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

(b) There are no dues of goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, service tax, sales tax, cess which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix. (a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or

borrowings to any financial institution or bank or Government as at the balance sheet date.

(b) The Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the term loans have been applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained by the Company.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiary, joint venture or associate. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable.

xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) nor there is any ongoing project. Accordingly,

reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) & (b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

xxi. The Company does not have any subsidiary, joint venture or associate, accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Pudumjee Paper Products Limited on the financial statements for the year ended March 31,2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Act

1. We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Pudumjee Paper Products Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

2. The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

4. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

5. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

6. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions

3. Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of internal financial controls and both issued

and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

7. Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

8. In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.