iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd Board Meeting

152.81
(1.76%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:39:55 PM

Pudumjee Paper CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting28 Oct 202419 Oct 2024
Pudumjee Paper Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024. Further to inform you that in compliance with provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and in terms of Insider Trading Policy of the Company the Trading Window for dealing in the securities has been closed for all Directors/Officers/Designated Persons/Connected Persons of the Company from 01st October 2024 upto 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the Company i.e. 30th October 2024 (both days inclusive) for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September 2024. Statement of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended on 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/10/2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 202422 Jul 2024
Pudumjee Paper Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Further to inform you that in compliance with provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and in terms of Insider Trading Policy of the Company the Trading Window for dealing in the securities has been closed for all Directors/Officers/Designated Persons/Connected Persons of the Company from 01st July 2024 upto 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the Company i.e. 03rd August 2024 (both days inclusive) for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Kindly take above information on your records. This is to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, our Board of Directors have taken on record the Statement of Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. A copy of the said result together with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended on that date are attached for your information and record Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. Appointment of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 May 202417 May 2024
Pudumjee Paper Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Statements and Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024 and recommendation of Dividend on equity shares if any for the said year. Further to inform you that in compliance with provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and in terms of Insider Trading Policy of the Company the Trading Window for dealing in the securities has been closed for all Directors/Officers/Designated Persons/Connected Persons of the Company from 01st April 2024 upto 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the Company i.e. 29th May 2024 (both days inclusive) for the Quarter and Year ended 31st March 2024. Kindly take above information on your records. Outcome of Board Meeting Outcome of Board Meeting Intimation under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.05.2024)
Board Meeting30 Jan 202415 Jan 2024
Pudumjee Paper Products Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Kindly note that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company has been convened to be held on Tuesday the 30th January 2024 to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company along with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023. Further to inform you that in compliance with provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 and in terms of Insider Trading Policy of the Company the Trading Window for dealing in the securities has been closed for all Directors/Officers/Designated Persons/Connected Persons of the Company from 01st January 2024 upto 48 hours after the declaration of financial results of the Company i.e. 01st February 2024 (both days inclusive) for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting Unaudited Financial Results for quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/01/2024)

Pudumjee Paper: Related News

Pudumjee Paper Products' net profit improves by 99% in H1FY25

Pudumjee Paper Products' net profit improves by 99% in H1FY25

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
31 Oct 2024|12:24 PM

The cash and cash equivalent balance as of September 30, 2024 was ₹22,975 Lacs, compared to ₹12,663 Lacs in the previous corresponding month.

Read More
Pudumjee Paper Products logs 146% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

Pudumjee Paper Products logs 146% y-o-y growth in Q1 net profit

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
7 Aug 2024|03:26 PM

The company's sales for the quarter climbed by 12% (year on year) to ₹20,284 Lacs, while EBITDA jumped by 110% to ₹4,102 Lacs.

Read More
Read More

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.