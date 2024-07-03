Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd Summary

Pudumjee Paper Products Limited was registered on January 14, 2015. The Company mainly belongs to paper industry and operates in specialty paper business for wrapping and food grade packaging paper, household and sanitary paper. The Companys manufacturing facilities located at Thergaon, Pune is presently involved in manufacturing of specialty papers and marketing of paper and hygiene products.The Paper Products Business, which came to the Company and has roots at Bombay Presidency and Mundhwa in Western India where the mills were founded in 19th century.The renewed start began with the manufacturing unit established at Pune in the year 1964. The objectives were clearly defined through the choice of products to add value in terms of meeting specific requirements of users. Pioneering with a humble beginning through offering specialty paper products like Glassine and Greaseproof Papers for packaging applications, the Group has grown to expand the products offering through range of special papers and soft tissues. The Companys manufacturing capacity of 60,000 MT per annum comprises of 2 state of the art fourdrinier specialty paper machines supplied from Voith Sulzer Germany which is updated from time to time with current capacity of 38000 MT per annum and 2 Yankee machines with combined capacity of 22,000 MT per annum for production of crepe tissue products, M.G. Papers and other specialty products. The paper machines, equipped with online quality control systems can produce wide range of products from 17 gsm to 100 gsm basis weight, with an ability to go even higher. The Mill is fully equipped with all auxiliary and infrastructural facilities to provide water, electric power, steam, etc. and treatment of waste water in full compliance of the environmental regulations. Supported by dedicated team, superior technology, the Company is able to offer customers tailor made products and services for various applications.The Companys distribution network has a presence Pan-India and an effective reach in Europe, Southeast Asia, U.A.E amongst others. The customer focused initiative, backed by qualified team of personnel and enviable research facilities have helped the Company to establish a loyal and expanding customer base.Following the Draft Scheme of Arrangement for Demerger in 2014-15, the Paper manufacturing business of the Pudumjee Pulp & Paper Mills Limited (PPPML), Pudumjee Industries Limited (PIL) and Pudumjee Hygiene Products Limited (PHPL) got demerged into the Company and made the Scheme effective from 01st February, 2016. The Coater Project was installed and commissioned during the year 2019-20. Today, the Company is having an installed capacity of over 72,000 Tonnes per annum (TPA) that represents a full range of high quality specialty paper manufacturing in the country from a single location. The Company diversified into several activities from manufacturing of specialty papers to converted hygiene tissue products and FMCG products. The Companys hygiene products are manufactured to the highest international standards using the best of the imported and domestic raw materials.The Company received certificates such as ISO 14001:2008, ISO 22000, FSC@c114394 meeting requirements of the Chain of Custody and Green Seal Certification for hygiene operations, conversion of soft tissue, as the first Company in Asia to achieve the same.In 2024, the Company installed a TDR system on PM-1, primarily for Dcor Grade papers, which improved the recovery of the costly TiO2 chemical.