SectorPaper
Open₹240
Prev. Close₹236.92
Turnover(Lac.)₹29.25
Day's High₹240
Day's Low₹227
52 Week's High₹347
52 Week's Low₹194.9
Book Value₹293.77
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)315.88
P/E5.58
EPS42.54
Divi. Yield2.11
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.82
13.82
13.82
13.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
369.13
288.07
218.03
212.36
Net Worth
382.95
301.89
231.85
226.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
584.43
366.43
540.3
463.57
yoy growth (%)
59.49
-32.18
16.55
10.36
Raw materials
-317.84
-181.33
-260.52
-227.94
As % of sales
54.38
49.48
48.21
49.17
Employee costs
-63.47
-52.15
-62.11
-49.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
11.98
9.42
32.54
46.02
Depreciation
-12.81
-11.08
-10.53
-8.78
Tax paid
-2.03
-0.64
-0.58
-14.84
Working capital
-9.9
-5.71
-5.75
11.88
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
59.49
-32.18
16.55
10.36
Op profit growth
94.8
-86.94
-25.37
-1.91
EBIT growth
20.96
-59.93
-28.04
-4.01
Net profit growth
13.44
-72.54
2.49
24.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,384.75
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
422.9
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
561.45
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
306
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.32
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajneesh Oswal
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Vishal Oswal
Whole-time Director
Kunal Oswal
Independent Director
Pratibha Goyal
Independent Director
Prem Kumar
Independent Director
Krishan Sethi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Parminder Singh
Independent Director
Ravinder Kumar
Independent Director
Shalini Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shreyans Industries Ltd
Summary
Shreyans Industries Ltd was incorporated in 1979, as Shreyans Paper Mills Ltd, the name was changed to Shreyans Industries Ltd. The Company, has been promoted by well known Oswal family of Ludhiana to set up a 30-tpd paper project. Presently, the Company has two paper manufacturing units located at Ahmedgarh (Distt. Sangrur) & at Banah (Distt. Nawanshaher) in the State of Punjab. Over the years number of modernization-cum-expansion schemes were undertaken and the present installed capacity of manufacturing writing & printing paper, from agro-based raw materials, is 37000 Mts per annum. A second-hand paper making machine from Belgium was imported for the purpose which went into production on 16 May.82. Gradually, the operations of the company at its paper division at Ahmedgarh were expanded and modernised at regular intervals to the present capacity of about 70-tpd. In 1990-91, encouraged by its success in paper operations, the company set up a cotton spinning unit with an installed capacity of 25,000 spindles. The year 1994-95 saw this division achieve the status of an Export House. In Feb.94, it took over the paper division of Zenith, a BIFR division of the Birla Group Company. The unit has since contributed substantially to the turnover of the company. The company implemented a project of setting up a chemical recovery plant with power generation at Shreyans Paper Mills, Ahmedgarh, at a cost of Rs 14.50 cr, which were commissioned in 1995-96. The expansion scheme for Rishab
Read More
The Shreyans Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹228.57 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shreyans Industries Ltd is ₹315.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shreyans Industries Ltd is 5.58 and 0.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shreyans Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shreyans Industries Ltd is ₹194.9 and ₹347 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shreyans Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.49%, 3 Years at 33.16%, 1 Year at -9.54%, 6 Month at -13.85%, 3 Month at -8.37% and 1 Month at -3.30%.
