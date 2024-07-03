Summary

Shreyans Industries Ltd was incorporated in 1979, as Shreyans Paper Mills Ltd, the name was changed to Shreyans Industries Ltd. The Company, has been promoted by well known Oswal family of Ludhiana to set up a 30-tpd paper project. Presently, the Company has two paper manufacturing units located at Ahmedgarh (Distt. Sangrur) & at Banah (Distt. Nawanshaher) in the State of Punjab. Over the years number of modernization-cum-expansion schemes were undertaken and the present installed capacity of manufacturing writing & printing paper, from agro-based raw materials, is 37000 Mts per annum. A second-hand paper making machine from Belgium was imported for the purpose which went into production on 16 May.82. Gradually, the operations of the company at its paper division at Ahmedgarh were expanded and modernised at regular intervals to the present capacity of about 70-tpd. In 1990-91, encouraged by its success in paper operations, the company set up a cotton spinning unit with an installed capacity of 25,000 spindles. The year 1994-95 saw this division achieve the status of an Export House. In Feb.94, it took over the paper division of Zenith, a BIFR division of the Birla Group Company. The unit has since contributed substantially to the turnover of the company. The company implemented a project of setting up a chemical recovery plant with power generation at Shreyans Paper Mills, Ahmedgarh, at a cost of Rs 14.50 cr, which were commissioned in 1995-96. The expansion scheme for Rishab

