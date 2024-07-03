iifl-logo-icon 1
Shreyans Industries Ltd Share Price

228.57
(-3.52%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

  • Open240
  • Day's High240
  • 52 Wk High347
  • Prev. Close236.92
  • Day's Low227
  • 52 Wk Low 194.9
  • Turnover (lac)29.25
  • P/E5.58
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value293.77
  • EPS42.54
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)315.88
  • Div. Yield2.11
Shreyans Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Shreyans Industries Ltd Corporate Action

13 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Jul, 2024

arrow

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

arrow

13 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Shreyans Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Shreyans Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.52%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.52%

Non-Promoter- 0.47%

Institutions: 0.47%

Non-Institutions: 49.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shreyans Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.82

13.82

13.82

13.82

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

369.13

288.07

218.03

212.36

Net Worth

382.95

301.89

231.85

226.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

584.43

366.43

540.3

463.57

yoy growth (%)

59.49

-32.18

16.55

10.36

Raw materials

-317.84

-181.33

-260.52

-227.94

As % of sales

54.38

49.48

48.21

49.17

Employee costs

-63.47

-52.15

-62.11

-49.53

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

11.98

9.42

32.54

46.02

Depreciation

-12.81

-11.08

-10.53

-8.78

Tax paid

-2.03

-0.64

-0.58

-14.84

Working capital

-9.9

-5.71

-5.75

11.88

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

59.49

-32.18

16.55

10.36

Op profit growth

94.8

-86.94

-25.37

-1.91

EBIT growth

20.96

-59.93

-28.04

-4.01

Net profit growth

13.44

-72.54

2.49

24.15

Shreyans Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,384.75

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

422.9

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

561.45

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

306

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.32

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shreyans Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajneesh Oswal

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Vishal Oswal

Whole-time Director

Kunal Oswal

Independent Director

Pratibha Goyal

Independent Director

Prem Kumar

Independent Director

Krishan Sethi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Parminder Singh

Independent Director

Ravinder Kumar

Independent Director

Shalini Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shreyans Industries Ltd

Summary

Shreyans Industries Ltd was incorporated in 1979, as Shreyans Paper Mills Ltd, the name was changed to Shreyans Industries Ltd. The Company, has been promoted by well known Oswal family of Ludhiana to set up a 30-tpd paper project. Presently, the Company has two paper manufacturing units located at Ahmedgarh (Distt. Sangrur) & at Banah (Distt. Nawanshaher) in the State of Punjab. Over the years number of modernization-cum-expansion schemes were undertaken and the present installed capacity of manufacturing writing & printing paper, from agro-based raw materials, is 37000 Mts per annum. A second-hand paper making machine from Belgium was imported for the purpose which went into production on 16 May.82. Gradually, the operations of the company at its paper division at Ahmedgarh were expanded and modernised at regular intervals to the present capacity of about 70-tpd. In 1990-91, encouraged by its success in paper operations, the company set up a cotton spinning unit with an installed capacity of 25,000 spindles. The year 1994-95 saw this division achieve the status of an Export House. In Feb.94, it took over the paper division of Zenith, a BIFR division of the Birla Group Company. The unit has since contributed substantially to the turnover of the company. The company implemented a project of setting up a chemical recovery plant with power generation at Shreyans Paper Mills, Ahmedgarh, at a cost of Rs 14.50 cr, which were commissioned in 1995-96. The expansion scheme for Rishab
Company FAQs

What is the Shreyans Industries Ltd share price today?

The Shreyans Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹228.57 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shreyans Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shreyans Industries Ltd is ₹315.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shreyans Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shreyans Industries Ltd is 5.58 and 0.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shreyans Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shreyans Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shreyans Industries Ltd is ₹194.9 and ₹347 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shreyans Industries Ltd?

Shreyans Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 15.49%, 3 Years at 33.16%, 1 Year at -9.54%, 6 Month at -13.85%, 3 Month at -8.37% and 1 Month at -3.30%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shreyans Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shreyans Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.53 %
Institutions - 0.47 %
Public - 49.00 %

