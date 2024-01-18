|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|10 May 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|-
|3
|30
|Final
|The Board has recommended Dividend of Rs. 3l- per share and Special Dividend of Rs. 2/- per share on fully paid equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31t March, 2024 subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company
|Dividend
|10 May 2024
|29 Jul 2024
|-
|2
|20
|Special
|The Board has recommended Dividend of Rs. 3/- per share and Special Dividend of Rs. 2/- per share on fully paid equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company.
