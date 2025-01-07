Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
584.43
366.43
540.3
463.57
yoy growth (%)
59.49
-32.18
16.55
10.36
Raw materials
-317.84
-181.33
-260.52
-227.94
As % of sales
54.38
49.48
48.21
49.17
Employee costs
-63.47
-52.15
-62.11
-49.53
As % of sales
10.86
14.23
11.49
10.68
Other costs
-192.5
-127.49
-176
-130.28
As % of sales (Other Cost)
32.93
34.79
32.57
28.1
Operating profit
10.59
5.44
41.65
55.82
OPM
1.81
1.48
7.7
12.04
Depreciation
-12.81
-11.08
-10.53
-8.78
Interest expense
-6.02
-5.46
-4.6
-5.59
Other income
20.22
20.52
6.02
4.59
Profit before tax
11.98
9.42
32.54
46.02
Taxes
-2.03
-0.64
-0.58
-14.84
Tax rate
-16.93
-6.84
-1.79
-32.25
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
9.95
8.77
31.96
31.18
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
9.95
8.77
31.96
31.18
yoy growth (%)
13.44
-72.54
2.49
24.15
NPM
1.7
2.39
5.91
6.72
