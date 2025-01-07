iifl-logo-icon 1
Shreyans Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

226.5
(-0.91%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:13 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

584.43

366.43

540.3

463.57

yoy growth (%)

59.49

-32.18

16.55

10.36

Raw materials

-317.84

-181.33

-260.52

-227.94

As % of sales

54.38

49.48

48.21

49.17

Employee costs

-63.47

-52.15

-62.11

-49.53

As % of sales

10.86

14.23

11.49

10.68

Other costs

-192.5

-127.49

-176

-130.28

As % of sales (Other Cost)

32.93

34.79

32.57

28.1

Operating profit

10.59

5.44

41.65

55.82

OPM

1.81

1.48

7.7

12.04

Depreciation

-12.81

-11.08

-10.53

-8.78

Interest expense

-6.02

-5.46

-4.6

-5.59

Other income

20.22

20.52

6.02

4.59

Profit before tax

11.98

9.42

32.54

46.02

Taxes

-2.03

-0.64

-0.58

-14.84

Tax rate

-16.93

-6.84

-1.79

-32.25

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

9.95

8.77

31.96

31.18

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

9.95

8.77

31.96

31.18

yoy growth (%)

13.44

-72.54

2.49

24.15

NPM

1.7

2.39

5.91

6.72

