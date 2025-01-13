Shreyans Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.82
13.82
13.82
13.82
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
369.13
288.07
218.03
212.36
Net Worth
382.95
301.89
231.85
226.18
Minority Interest
Debt
34.05
42.28
61.46
65.57
Deferred Tax Liability Net
37.91
32
31.95
28.06
Total Liabilities
454.91
376.17
325.26
319.81
Fixed Assets
231.63
219.44
227.61
231.22
Intangible Assets
Investments
224.03
158.08
101.52
84.97
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.73
1.94
5.09
3.33
Networking Capital
-9.92
-8.91
-14.15
-5.23
Inventories
51.81
50.43
50.67
39.01
Inventory Days
31.64
38.85
Sundry Debtors
29.34
36.73
32.19
26.13
Debtor Days
20.1
26.02
Other Current Assets
16.79
12.08
14.06
11.45
Sundry Creditors
-45.74
-50.78
-72.09
-45.65
Creditor Days
45.02
45.47
Other Current Liabilities
-62.12
-57.37
-38.98
-36.18
Cash
6.43
5.62
5.17
5.54
Total Assets
454.9
376.17
325.24
319.82
