iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shreyans Industries Ltd Board Meeting

222.77
(0.91%)
Jan 16, 2025|01:09:58 PM

Shreyans Inds. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202425 Oct 2024
SHREYANS INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)
Board Meeting5 Aug 202422 Jul 2024
SHREYANS INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)
Board Meeting10 May 202423 Apr 2024
SHREYANS INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider and recommend payment of Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24 Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 23/04/2024) The Board has recommended Dividend of Rs. 3/- per share and Special Dividend of Rs. 2/- per share on fully paid equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
SHREYANS INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

Shreyans Inds.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shreyans Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.