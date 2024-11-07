Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 25 Oct 2024

SHREYANS INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE QUARTER AND HALF YEAR ENDED 30TH SEPTEMBER 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 22 Jul 2024

SHREYANS INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th June 2024 Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/08/2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 23 Apr 2024

SHREYANS INDUSTRIES LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider and recommend payment of Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24 Final Dividend & Audited Results (As per BSE Bulletin dated on 23/04/2024) The Board has recommended Dividend of Rs. 3/- per share and Special Dividend of Rs. 2/- per share on fully paid equity shares of the Company for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 subject to the approval of the Shareholders of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024