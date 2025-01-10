To

The Members,

Shreyans Industries Limited

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Shreyans Industries Limited (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31stMarch 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity, the Statement of Cash flows for the year then ended and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of the material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March, 2024, the profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Assessment of litigations and related disclosure of contingent liabilities Our audit procedures included the following: [Refer to Notes 2.3(r), 2.4 (v), 39-A to the financial statements.] • We understood, assessed and tested the design and operating effectiveness of key controls surrounding assessment of litigations relating to the relevant laws and regulations; As at 31st March 2024, the Company has exposures towards litigations relating to various matters as set out in the aforesaid Notes. • We inquired with the management for recent developments and the status of the material litigations which were reviewed and noted by the Audit Committee; Significant management judgement is required to assess such matters to determine the probability of occurrence of material outflow of economic resources and whether a provision should be recognised, or a disclosure should be made. The management judgement is also supported with legal advice in certain cases as considered appropriate. • We performed our assessment on a test basis on the underlying calculations supporting the contingent liabilities/other significant litigations disclosed in the Financial Statements; As the ultimate outcome of the matters are uncertain and the positions taken by the management are based on the application of their best judgement, related legal advice including those relating to interpretation of laws/regulations, it is considered to be a Key Audit Matter. • We used auditors experts / specialist to gain an understanding and to evaluate the disputed tax matters; • We considered external legal opinions, where relevant, obtained by management; • We evaluated managements assessments by understanding precedents set in similar cases and assessed the reliability of the managements past estimates/judgements; and • We assessed the adequacy of the disclosures. Based on the above work performed, the assessment in respect of litigations and related disclosures relating to contingent liabilities/other significant litigations in the Financial Statements is considered to be reasonable.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Directors Report including annexures, if any, thereon, and Report on Corporate Governance but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed on the other information, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) under section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. (A)As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report, that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on31stMarch 2024 taken on record by the Board of directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31stMarch 2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial control over financial reporting.

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014,as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(a) The company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Financial Statements. Refer Note 39 to the financial statements.

(b) The company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

(c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(d) (i) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iii) Based on such audit procedures that we considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) above contain any material misstatement.

(e) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the company during the current year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

(f) The Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

(g) Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

(C) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration paid/ provided by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

For SCV & Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants

(Firm Reg. No. 000235N/N500089)

Place : Ludhiana (Sanjiv Mohan) Dated : 10th May, 2024 Partner UDIN : 24086066BKDGAU6160 M. No. 086066

Annexure- "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Shreyans Industries Limited of even date)

(i) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Other Intangible Assets.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has adopted a policy of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment once in block of every three years. The company has verified entire block of Property, Plant and Equipment during the year ended 31st March, 2024. Further in our opinion the frequency of physical verification of the Property, Plant and Equipment is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets. According to the information and explanation given to us, no discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) Based on our examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed provided to us, we report that, the title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements included under Property, Plant and Equipment are held in the name of the company as at the date of balance sheet.

d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right of use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e) Based on the information and explanations given to us, No Proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at 31st March 2024 for holding any benami property under Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the inventories have been physically verified by the management at the reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory have been noticed on physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of F5 crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. Based on our verification, quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks are in agreement with the books of account.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has made investments in mutual funds. Further the company has granted interest bearing unsecured loans to companies and interest free unsecured loans to employees in respect of which the requisite information is as below.

a) The Company has provided loans to companies and employees as below:

Amount Particulars (F in lakhs) Aggregate amount of loans granted during the year - Companies 300.00 - Employees 100.42 Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date - Companies 100.00 - Employees 65.61

(b) The investments made and the terms and conditions of the grant of all the above-mentioned loans are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In case of interest bearing unsecured loans given, in our opinion the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments are regular as per stipulation. In the case of interest free unsecured loans given to employees, in our opinion the schedule of repayment of principal has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts are regular as per stipulation.

(d) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans granted by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

(e) No loan granted by the Company which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(f) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment during the year. Hence, reporting under clause (iii)(f) is not applicable.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). In respect of the investments made by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of Section 186 of the Act have been complied with

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder. According to the information and explanation given to us, no order under its aforesaid sections has been passed by Company Law Board or National Company Law Tribunal or Reserve Bank of India or any Court or any other Tribunal on the Company.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the cost records maintained by the company pursuant to the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Act and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed cost records have been made and maintained. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of such records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii)(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company has been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Custom, Value Added Tax, Sales Tax, Cess, Goods and Service Tax and other applicable statutory dues with the appropriate authorities.

There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income tax, duty of custom, value added tax, sales tax, cess, goods and service tax and any other statutory dues as on the last day of the financial year concerned for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the company examined by us, the details of statutory dues referred to in sub clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on 31st March, 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Disputed Amount (F in lakhs) Amount deposited (F in lakhs) Amount Unpaid (F in lakhs) Period to which relates Forum where dispute is pending. Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 1.45 0.93 0.53 Various years from 1996-1997 to 2000-2001 Joint Commissioner Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 1.43 - 1.43 2004-2005 Assistant Commissioner Punjab VAT Act, 2005 Sales Tax 4.00 1.00 3.00 2016-2017 VAT Tribunal Central Excise Act, 1944 Excise Duty 73.77 11.54 62.23 2003-2004 to 2008 to 2009 Commissioner Appeals

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and records of the company examined by us, there are no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowings or in payment of interest thereon to any lender. Therefore reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedure, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no subsidiary, associate or joint venture of the Company. Therefore reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no subsidiary, associate or joint venture of the company. Therefore reporting under clause 3(ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and records of the company examined by us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Therefore reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally convertible). Therefore reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(xi) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) The Company has not received whistle blower complaints during the year. Therefore, reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(xii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore reporting under clause 3(xii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on our examinations of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and section 188 of the Act, where applicable and the details of the transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv)(a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to information and explanations given to us, and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Therefore reporting under clause 3(xv) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(xvi)(a) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Therefore reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

(b) Based on information and explanation given to us, the company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934; and therefore reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) Based on information and explanation given to us, the company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India, and therefore reporting under clause 3(xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations provided to us, the Group (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) has five Non- Systemically Important Core Investment Companies (CICs) as part of group as on 31st March 2024, which are exempted from registration with the Reserve Bank of India.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors

of the Company during the year.

(xix) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) In respect of other than on-going projects as at balance sheet date, the company does not have any amount remaining unspent under section 135(5) of the Act. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xx) (a) of the Order is not required.

(b) In respect of on-going projects: The Company has not undertaken any ongoing project for the Corporate Social Responsibility activities during the year. Therefore, requirement of transferring of amount remaining unspent in compliance with the provisions of sub-section (6) of section 135 of Companies Act is not applicable to the company.

(xxi) The consolidated financial statements are not applicable to the company. Accordingly reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For SCV & CO. LLP

Chartered Accountants

(Firm Reg. No. 000235N/N500089)

Place : Ludhiana (Sanjiv Mohan) Dated : 10th May, 2024 Partner UDIN : 24086066BKDGAU6160 M. No. 086066

Annexure - "B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2(A)(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the members of Shreyans Industries Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial control over financial reporting of Shreyans Industries Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of financial statements of company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company Board of Directors is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting with reference to these Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company.

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting with reference to these financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these financial statements were operating effectively as at 31stMarch 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For SCV & CO. LLP

Chartered Accountants

(Firm Reg. No. 000235N/N500089)