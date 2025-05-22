Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.17
8.61
8.61
5.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
62.93
46.01
40.58
18.67
Net Worth
81.1
54.62
49.19
23.78
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,088
|219.79
|23,322.06
|-81.24
|0.1
|103.89
|391.84
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
353.2
|16.38
|5,983.29
|74.09
|1.42
|1,438.97
|285.58
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
479.05
|9.71
|3,164.13
|58.22
|1.67
|629.14
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
277.15
|16.72
|1,747.93
|25.63
|0.86
|502.28
|303.24
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
77.16
|17.26
|1,534.33
|7.85
|1.3
|407.37
|97.6
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
No Record Found
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Nikita Papers Ltd
Summary
No Record Found
Read More
The Nikita Papers Ltd shares price on N/A is ₹undefined today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Nikita Papers Ltd is ₹undefined Cr. as of 22 May ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Nikita Papers Ltd is undefined and undefined as of 22 May ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Nikita Papers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Nikita Papers Ltd is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 22 May ‘25
Nikita Papers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.