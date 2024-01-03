Nikita Papers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.17
8.61
8.61
5.11
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
62.93
46.01
40.58
18.67
Net Worth
81.1
54.62
49.19
23.78
Minority Interest
Debt
189.24
163.02
143.75
153.36
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.72
5.82
4.03
2.06
Total Liabilities
278.06
223.46
196.97
179.2
Fixed Assets
95.74
103.22
99.02
99.56
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.44
1.44
1.26
0.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
172.72
113.87
91.79
75.25
Inventories
41.91
41.92
41.27
28.08
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
124.21
93.16
86.39
49.78
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
32.62
12.57
6.09
10.4
Sundry Creditors
-15.71
-24.28
-29.43
-9.1
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-10.31
-9.5
-12.53
-3.91
Cash
8.15
4.94
4.9
4.13
Total Assets
278.05
223.47
196.97
179.2
