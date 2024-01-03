Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,088
|219.79
|23,322.06
|-81.24
|0.1
|103.89
|391.84
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
353.2
|16.38
|5,983.29
|74.09
|1.42
|1,438.97
|285.58
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
479.05
|9.71
|3,164.13
|58.22
|1.67
|629.14
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
277.15
|16.72
|1,747.93
|25.63
|0.86
|502.28
|303.24
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
77.16
|17.26
|1,534.33
|7.85
|1.3
|407.37
|97.6
