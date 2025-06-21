Nikita Papers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 23, 2025. has considered and approved the following matter(s):A. Take note of resignation of R Malhotra & Associates, Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company. (Annexure-A)B. Appointment of M/s Amit Saxena & Associates Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditors to carry out secretarial audit of the Company Financial Year 2025-26 (Annexure-B)C. Appointment of Mr. Shitij Sharma as Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director for a period of five (5) consecutive years with effect from date of appointment of the Company subject to the approval of the shareholder. (Annexure-C)D. Take note of resignation of Mr. Ashok Kumar Mittal from the post of Independent Director of the Company