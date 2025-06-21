iifl-logo
Nikita Papers Ltd Board Meeting

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting23 Jun 202523 Jun 2025
Nikita Papers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 23, 2025. has considered and approved the following matter(s):A. Take note of resignation of R Malhotra & Associates, Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company. (Annexure-A)B. Appointment of M/s Amit Saxena & Associates Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditors to carry out secretarial audit of the Company Financial Year 2025-26 (Annexure-B)C. Appointment of Mr. Shitij Sharma as Additional Director in the capacity of Independent Director for a period of five (5) consecutive years with effect from date of appointment of the Company subject to the approval of the shareholder. (Annexure-C)D. Take note of resignation of Mr. Ashok Kumar Mittal from the post of Independent Director of the Company
Board Meeting21 Jun 202518 Jun 2025
To consider and approve the Audited financial results for the half year and financial year ended March 31, 2025 and other business matters. Nikita Papers Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 21, 2025. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated On : 21.06.2025)

