Rainbow Papers Ltd Share Price Live

0.15
(0.00%)
Feb 3, 2020|03:24:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.1
  • Day's High0.15
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.15
  • Day's Low0.1
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value-37.37
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1.59
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Rainbow Papers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

0.1

Prev. Close

0.15

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

0.15

Day's Low

0.1

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-37.37

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1.59

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Rainbow Papers Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Rainbow Papers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Rainbow Papers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:02 AM
Dec-2018Sep-2018Jun-2018Mar-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 13.36%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 13.36%

Non-Promoter- 38.39%

Institutions: 38.39%

Non-Institutions: 48.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Rainbow Papers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Equity Capital

21.24

21.24

21.24

21.24

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-208.03

-9.3

154.02

674.79

Net Worth

-186.79

11.94

175.26

696.03

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0.28

51.63

349.45

559.01

yoy growth (%)

-99.45

-85.22

-37.48

-14.8

Raw materials

-0.28

-33.95

-338.98

-324.38

As % of sales

99.96

65.75

97

58.02

Employee costs

-2.65

-9.88

-20.41

-21.3

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-198.72

-169.38

-448.14

5.45

Depreciation

-111.11

-136.47

-136.42

-38.99

Tax paid

0

0

-51.98

18.65

Working capital

-30.36

-40.87

-387.57

128.36

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-99.45

-85.22

-37.48

-14.8

Op profit growth

228.83

-85.82

-282.33

-21.78

EBIT growth

22.89

-49.86

-524.08

-19.53

Net profit growth

17.31

-67.39

-2,225.8

1.68

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

435.69

1,133.62

1,126.76

891.65

592.75

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

435.69

1,133.62

1,126.76

891.65

592.75

Other Operating Income

3.39

4.81

7.44

8.39

8.5

Other Income

3.79

4.86

10.39

5.76

2.25

Rainbow Papers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

404.55

18.766,852.3274.091.241,438.97285.58

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

556.95

12.923,678.3241.390.9631.04409.51

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

302.5

18.191,902.4525.630.79502.28305.13

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

83.91

18.721,664.387.851.19407.3797.6

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd

TNPL

178.13

329.171,230.2222.121.691,323.03301.51

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Rainbow Papers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ajay R Goenka

Director & Company Secretary

Shashikant Thakar

Independent Director

Kantibhai H Patel

Executive Director

Rahul Maheswari

Independent Director

Indrasinh B Zala

Director

Aanal Trivedi

Independent Director

Abhilash Delwadia

Registered Office

801 Avdesh House Thaltej,

Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway,

Gujarat - 380054

Tel: 91-079-71797179/80/26855714/16

Website: http://www.rainbowpapers.com

Email: info@rainbowpapers.com

Registrar Office

5th Floor 506 to 508,

ABC-1 Off C.G Road, Ellisbridge,

Ahmedabad-380006

Tel: 91-79-26465179

Website: www.linkintime.co.in

Email: mt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Rainbow Papers (RPL) was incorporated in Jul.86 and promoted by R S Goenka and Ajay Goenka, is an Ahmedabad-based manufacturer of three different grades of speciality paper - kraft paper, crepe and co...
Reports by Rainbow Papers Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Rainbow Papers Ltd share price today?

The Rainbow Papers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹0.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rainbow Papers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rainbow Papers Ltd is ₹1.59 Cr. as of 03 Feb ‘20

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rainbow Papers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rainbow Papers Ltd is 0 and -0.01 as of 03 Feb ‘20

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rainbow Papers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rainbow Papers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rainbow Papers Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 03 Feb ‘20

What is the CAGR of Rainbow Papers Ltd?

Rainbow Papers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -70.82%, 3 Years at -70.34%, 1 Year at -83.33%, 6 Month at -78.57%, 3 Month at -57.14% and 1 Month at -25.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rainbow Papers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rainbow Papers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

