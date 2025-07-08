Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPaper
Open₹0.1
Prev. Close₹0.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹0.15
Day's Low₹0.1
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-37.37
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.59
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Equity Capital
21.24
21.24
21.24
21.24
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-208.03
-9.3
154.02
674.79
Net Worth
-186.79
11.94
175.26
696.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.28
51.63
349.45
559.01
yoy growth (%)
-99.45
-85.22
-37.48
-14.8
Raw materials
-0.28
-33.95
-338.98
-324.38
As % of sales
99.96
65.75
97
58.02
Employee costs
-2.65
-9.88
-20.41
-21.3
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-198.72
-169.38
-448.14
5.45
Depreciation
-111.11
-136.47
-136.42
-38.99
Tax paid
0
0
-51.98
18.65
Working capital
-30.36
-40.87
-387.57
128.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-99.45
-85.22
-37.48
-14.8
Op profit growth
228.83
-85.82
-282.33
-21.78
EBIT growth
22.89
-49.86
-524.08
-19.53
Net profit growth
17.31
-67.39
-2,225.8
1.68
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
435.69
1,133.62
1,126.76
891.65
592.75
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
435.69
1,133.62
1,126.76
891.65
592.75
Other Operating Income
3.39
4.81
7.44
8.39
8.5
Other Income
3.79
4.86
10.39
5.76
2.25
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
404.55
|18.76
|6,852.32
|74.09
|1.24
|1,438.97
|285.58
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
556.95
|12.92
|3,678.32
|41.39
|0.9
|631.04
|409.51
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
302.5
|18.19
|1,902.45
|25.63
|0.79
|502.28
|305.13
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
83.91
|18.72
|1,664.38
|7.85
|1.19
|407.37
|97.6
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd
TNPL
178.13
|329.17
|1,230.22
|22.12
|1.69
|1,323.03
|301.51
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ajay R Goenka
Director & Company Secretary
Shashikant Thakar
Independent Director
Kantibhai H Patel
Executive Director
Rahul Maheswari
Independent Director
Indrasinh B Zala
Director
Aanal Trivedi
Independent Director
Abhilash Delwadia
801 Avdesh House Thaltej,
Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway,
Gujarat - 380054
Tel: 91-079-71797179/80/26855714/16
Website: http://www.rainbowpapers.com
Email: info@rainbowpapers.com
5th Floor 506 to 508,
ABC-1 Off C.G Road, Ellisbridge,
Ahmedabad-380006
Tel: 91-79-26465179
Website: www.linkintime.co.in
Email: mt.helpdesk@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Rainbow Papers (RPL) was incorporated in Jul.86 and promoted by R S Goenka and Ajay Goenka, is an Ahmedabad-based manufacturer of three different grades of speciality paper - kraft paper, crepe and co...
Reports by Rainbow Papers Ltd
