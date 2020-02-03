Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0.28
51.63
349.45
559.01
yoy growth (%)
-99.45
-85.22
-37.48
-14.8
Raw materials
-0.28
-33.95
-338.98
-324.38
As % of sales
99.96
65.75
97
58.02
Employee costs
-2.65
-9.88
-20.41
-21.3
As % of sales
935.04
19.13
5.84
3.81
Other costs
-84.93
-34.43
-177.9
-110.29
As % of sales (Other Cost)
29,917.5
66.68
50.9
19.72
Operating profit
-87.59
-26.63
-187.85
103.02
OPM
-30,852.51
-51.58
-53.75
18.43
Depreciation
-111.11
-136.47
-136.42
-38.99
Interest expense
-0.03
-7.7
-125.65
-70.59
Other income
0.01
1.43
1.78
12
Profit before tax
-198.72
-169.38
-448.14
5.45
Taxes
0
0
-51.98
18.65
Tax rate
0
0
11.6
342.34
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-198.72
-169.38
-500.13
24.1
Exceptional items
0
0
-19.45
0.33
Net profit
-198.72
-169.38
-519.58
24.44
yoy growth (%)
17.31
-67.39
-2,225.8
1.68
NPM
-69,997.64
-328.02
-148.68
4.37
