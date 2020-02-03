iifl-logo
Rainbow Papers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.15
(0.00%)
Feb 3, 2020

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0.28

51.63

349.45

559.01

yoy growth (%)

-99.45

-85.22

-37.48

-14.8

Raw materials

-0.28

-33.95

-338.98

-324.38

As % of sales

99.96

65.75

97

58.02

Employee costs

-2.65

-9.88

-20.41

-21.3

As % of sales

935.04

19.13

5.84

3.81

Other costs

-84.93

-34.43

-177.9

-110.29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

29,917.5

66.68

50.9

19.72

Operating profit

-87.59

-26.63

-187.85

103.02

OPM

-30,852.51

-51.58

-53.75

18.43

Depreciation

-111.11

-136.47

-136.42

-38.99

Interest expense

-0.03

-7.7

-125.65

-70.59

Other income

0.01

1.43

1.78

12

Profit before tax

-198.72

-169.38

-448.14

5.45

Taxes

0

0

-51.98

18.65

Tax rate

0

0

11.6

342.34

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-198.72

-169.38

-500.13

24.1

Exceptional items

0

0

-19.45

0.33

Net profit

-198.72

-169.38

-519.58

24.44

yoy growth (%)

17.31

-67.39

-2,225.8

1.68

NPM

-69,997.64

-328.02

-148.68

4.37

