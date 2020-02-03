Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-61.43
0.37
26.01
49.69
Op profit growth
-317.8
-20.04
35.15
22.07
EBIT growth
-512.06
-19.35
18.86
33.22
Net profit growth
-1,236
-11.05
1.58
32.79
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-70.12
12.41
15.58
14.53
EBIT margin
-100.33
9.39
11.68
12.39
Net profit margin
-142.91
4.85
5.47
6.79
RoCE
-31.2
6.71
9.02
10.05
RoNW
-31.79
1.81
2.68
3.96
RoA
-11.11
0.86
1.05
1.37
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0
5.13
6.21
6.13
Dividend per share
0
0.2
0.4
0.4
Cash EPS
-71.92
1.52
1.43
3.49
Book value per share
16.5
76.39
72.14
44.74
Valuation ratios
P/E
0
14.81
12
12.61
P/CEPS
-0.21
49.68
51.81
22.1
P/B
0.94
0.99
1.03
1.72
EV/EBIDTA
-3.84
9.94
8.88
11.23
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
5.23
7.45
7.55
Tax payout
9.14
51.47
-13.5
-16.59
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
127.66
78.81
68.07
58.56
Inventory days
81.05
47.98
32.53
33.06
Creditor days
-47.18
-22.9
-22.07
-19.63
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
3.45
-1.51
-2.18
-2.9
Net debt / equity
5.72
0.79
1.21
1.81
Net debt / op. profit
-3.25
4.54
4.89
6.11
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-97.53
-75.96
-69.74
-68.74
Employee costs
-4.65
-1.88
-1.9
-2.02
Other costs
-67.94
-9.73
-12.76
-14.69
No Record Found
