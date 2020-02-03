iifl-logo
Rainbow Papers Ltd Key Ratios

0.15
(0.00%)
Feb 3, 2020|03:24:55 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Rainbow Papers Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-61.43

0.37

26.01

49.69

Op profit growth

-317.8

-20.04

35.15

22.07

EBIT growth

-512.06

-19.35

18.86

33.22

Net profit growth

-1,236

-11.05

1.58

32.79

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-70.12

12.41

15.58

14.53

EBIT margin

-100.33

9.39

11.68

12.39

Net profit margin

-142.91

4.85

5.47

6.79

RoCE

-31.2

6.71

9.02

10.05

RoNW

-31.79

1.81

2.68

3.96

RoA

-11.11

0.86

1.05

1.37

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

5.13

6.21

6.13

Dividend per share

0

0.2

0.4

0.4

Cash EPS

-71.92

1.52

1.43

3.49

Book value per share

16.5

76.39

72.14

44.74

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

14.81

12

12.61

P/CEPS

-0.21

49.68

51.81

22.1

P/B

0.94

0.99

1.03

1.72

EV/EBIDTA

-3.84

9.94

8.88

11.23

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

5.23

7.45

7.55

Tax payout

9.14

51.47

-13.5

-16.59

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

127.66

78.81

68.07

58.56

Inventory days

81.05

47.98

32.53

33.06

Creditor days

-47.18

-22.9

-22.07

-19.63

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

3.45

-1.51

-2.18

-2.9

Net debt / equity

5.72

0.79

1.21

1.81

Net debt / op. profit

-3.25

4.54

4.89

6.11

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-97.53

-75.96

-69.74

-68.74

Employee costs

-4.65

-1.88

-1.9

-2.02

Other costs

-67.94

-9.73

-12.76

-14.69

QUICKLINKS FOR Rainbow Papers Ltd

