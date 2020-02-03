Rainbow Papers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-198.72
-169.38
-448.14
5.45
Depreciation
-111.11
-136.47
-136.42
-38.99
Tax paid
0
0
-51.98
18.65
Working capital
-30.36
-40.87
-387.57
128.36
Other operating items
Operating
-340.2
-346.73
-1,024.12
113.47
Capital expenditure
-0.08
-0.2
508.18
20.78
Free cash flow
-340.29
-346.93
-515.94
134.25
Equity raised
-18.6
314.1
1,348.39
1,267.53
Investing
-10.03
13.62
0
0
Financing
1,155.03
684.43
467.19
269.41
Dividends paid
0
0
0
2.12
Net in cash
786.1
665.22
1,299.63
1,673.32
