Rainbow Papers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

0.15
(0.00%)
Feb 3, 2020|03:24:55 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Rainbow Papers Ltd

Rainbow Papers FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-198.72

-169.38

-448.14

5.45

Depreciation

-111.11

-136.47

-136.42

-38.99

Tax paid

0

0

-51.98

18.65

Working capital

-30.36

-40.87

-387.57

128.36

Other operating items

Operating

-340.2

-346.73

-1,024.12

113.47

Capital expenditure

-0.08

-0.2

508.18

20.78

Free cash flow

-340.29

-346.93

-515.94

134.25

Equity raised

-18.6

314.1

1,348.39

1,267.53

Investing

-10.03

13.62

0

0

Financing

1,155.03

684.43

467.19

269.41

Dividends paid

0

0

0

2.12

Net in cash

786.1

665.22

1,299.63

1,673.32

