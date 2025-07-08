Rainbow Papers Ltd Summary

Rainbow Papers (RPL) was incorporated in Jul.86 and promoted by R S Goenka and Ajay Goenka, is an Ahmedabad-based manufacturer of three different grades of speciality paper - kraft paper, crepe and coated paper. To increase the capacity utilisation, the company is installing a new boiler and a steam turbine of 1500 kva. It is having four manufacturing facilities in Gujarat.Crepe paper is mainly used in durable and flexible bag packing, and kraft and coated paper (including art and chromo) also find application in the packaging and printing industry. Rainbow exports coated paper to Nepal and Bhutan and plans to export kraft paper and duplex boards to the Gulf countries. It has completed a technology-cum-upgradation programme for manufacturing duplex boards (cap.: 6000 tpa).The Company completed the Technology Upgradation-cum-Modernisation at the Paper Plant in the first quarter of 1999 by installing Quality Plus System from M/s Honeywell Measurex Asia Inc, U.S.A. and also installed other balancing equipment.