Summary

Magnum Ventures Ltd (Formerly known as Magnum Papers Limited) was incorporated in the year 1980 and taken over in 1984 under the leadership of Mr. Salek Chand Jain along with his sons Mr. Vinod Jain, Mr. Parmod Jain, Mr. Pradeep Jain, Mr. Praveen Jain being Promoters and Directors of the Company. It is ideally located at Sahibabad the (NCR region hardly 15 KM from the heart of Delhi i.e. Connaught, New Delhi). The Mill has now transformed into one of the largest paper-manufacturing mill of Northern India having installed capacity of 85000 TPA. This includes equal quantity of Cream wove Paper, Maplitho, Copier, and Coated Duplex Board.Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of trading and manufacturing of paper since 1980. The existing manufacturing activities cover Newspaper, printing paper, grey and duplex boards. The Company also owns a Hotel named Country Inn & Suits by Radisson with Radisson Group. In this regards, Company entered into Territory License Agreement with Country Inn & suites by Radisson Through Country Development& Management Services Private Limited.The Company is having large infrastructures 65000 Square Meter and Five Lacs Square feet Building Area in Sahibabad Industrial Area, Ghaziabad (U.P.) NCR (Just 15 KM from Connaught Place, New Delhi) and engaged in the business of trading and manufacturing of papers since more than 25 Years and are also having sound financial resources for meeting large commitments. The existing manufacturing activities

