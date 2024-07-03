SectorPaper
Open₹41.95
Prev. Close₹41.11
Turnover(Lac.)₹30.42
Day's High₹42
Day's Low₹38.21
52 Week's High₹77.81
52 Week's Low₹36
Book Value₹23.07
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)256.88
P/E47.15
EPS0.88
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
73.94
50.38
37.6
37.6
Preference Capital
7.16
10.77
12.31
11.55
Reserves
607.01
533.56
-88.77
-94.33
Net Worth
688.11
594.71
-38.86
-45.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
176.59
241.05
256.55
214.7
yoy growth (%)
-26.74
-6.04
19.49
-6.67
Raw materials
-123.16
-97.48
-113.89
-97.65
As % of sales
69.74
40.44
44.39
45.48
Employee costs
-19.64
-33.69
-31.76
-26.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.2
-8.88
1.41
-26.33
Depreciation
-16.69
-15.53
-14.29
-23.86
Tax paid
1.13
-2.74
-0.18
0
Working capital
10.79
-1.97
-8.52
107.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-26.74
-6.04
19.49
-6.67
Op profit growth
131.16
-63.92
-603.8
24,786.62
EBIT growth
-121.7
-586.11
-106.62
12.11
Net profit growth
-111.01
-1,688.54
-99.25
-212.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,384.75
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
422.9
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
561.45
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
306
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.32
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Pradeep Kumar Jain
Managing Director
Abhey Kumar Jain
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Praveen Kumar Jain
Director
Shiv Pravesh Chaturvedi
Addtnl Independent Director
Jyoti
Company Secretary
Aaina Gupta
Additional Director
Jyoti Bansal
Additional Director
Aanchal Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Magnum Ventures Ltd
Summary
Magnum Ventures Ltd (Formerly known as Magnum Papers Limited) was incorporated in the year 1980 and taken over in 1984 under the leadership of Mr. Salek Chand Jain along with his sons Mr. Vinod Jain, Mr. Parmod Jain, Mr. Pradeep Jain, Mr. Praveen Jain being Promoters and Directors of the Company. It is ideally located at Sahibabad the (NCR region hardly 15 KM from the heart of Delhi i.e. Connaught, New Delhi). The Mill has now transformed into one of the largest paper-manufacturing mill of Northern India having installed capacity of 85000 TPA. This includes equal quantity of Cream wove Paper, Maplitho, Copier, and Coated Duplex Board.Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of trading and manufacturing of paper since 1980. The existing manufacturing activities cover Newspaper, printing paper, grey and duplex boards. The Company also owns a Hotel named Country Inn & Suits by Radisson with Radisson Group. In this regards, Company entered into Territory License Agreement with Country Inn & suites by Radisson Through Country Development& Management Services Private Limited.The Company is having large infrastructures 65000 Square Meter and Five Lacs Square feet Building Area in Sahibabad Industrial Area, Ghaziabad (U.P.) NCR (Just 15 KM from Connaught Place, New Delhi) and engaged in the business of trading and manufacturing of papers since more than 25 Years and are also having sound financial resources for meeting large commitments. The existing manufacturing activities
The Magnum Ventures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹38.68 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Magnum Ventures Ltd is ₹256.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Magnum Ventures Ltd is 47.15 and 1.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Magnum Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Magnum Ventures Ltd is ₹36 and ₹77.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Magnum Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 63.86%, 3 Years at 61.66%, 1 Year at -27.85%, 6 Month at -21.50%, 3 Month at -8.32% and 1 Month at -3.11%.
