Magnum Ventures Ltd Share Price

38.68
(-5.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:19:09 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open41.95
  • Day's High42
  • 52 Wk High77.81
  • Prev. Close41.11
  • Day's Low38.21
  • 52 Wk Low 36
  • Turnover (lac)30.42
  • P/E47.15
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value23.07
  • EPS0.88
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)256.88
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Magnum Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

41.95

Prev. Close

41.11

Turnover(Lac.)

30.42

Day's High

42

Day's Low

38.21

52 Week's High

77.81

52 Week's Low

36

Book Value

23.07

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

256.88

P/E

47.15

EPS

0.88

Divi. Yield

0

Magnum Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Sep, 2024

arrow

18 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Magnum Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Magnum Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:41 PM
Sep-2024Jul-2024Jul-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 12.53%

Foreign: 12.53%

Indian: 44.33%

Non-Promoter- 0.12%

Institutions: 0.12%

Non-Institutions: 43.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Magnum Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

73.94

50.38

37.6

37.6

Preference Capital

7.16

10.77

12.31

11.55

Reserves

607.01

533.56

-88.77

-94.33

Net Worth

688.11

594.71

-38.86

-45.18

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

176.59

241.05

256.55

214.7

yoy growth (%)

-26.74

-6.04

19.49

-6.67

Raw materials

-123.16

-97.48

-113.89

-97.65

As % of sales

69.74

40.44

44.39

45.48

Employee costs

-19.64

-33.69

-31.76

-26.55

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.2

-8.88

1.41

-26.33

Depreciation

-16.69

-15.53

-14.29

-23.86

Tax paid

1.13

-2.74

-0.18

0

Working capital

10.79

-1.97

-8.52

107.14

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-26.74

-6.04

19.49

-6.67

Op profit growth

131.16

-63.92

-603.8

24,786.62

EBIT growth

-121.7

-586.11

-106.62

12.11

Net profit growth

-111.01

-1,688.54

-99.25

-212.54

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Magnum Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,384.75

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

422.9

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

561.45

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

306

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.32

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Magnum Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Pradeep Kumar Jain

Managing Director

Abhey Kumar Jain

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Praveen Kumar Jain

Director

Shiv Pravesh Chaturvedi

Addtnl Independent Director

Jyoti

Company Secretary

Aaina Gupta

Additional Director

Jyoti Bansal

Additional Director

Aanchal Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Magnum Ventures Ltd

Summary

Magnum Ventures Ltd (Formerly known as Magnum Papers Limited) was incorporated in the year 1980 and taken over in 1984 under the leadership of Mr. Salek Chand Jain along with his sons Mr. Vinod Jain, Mr. Parmod Jain, Mr. Pradeep Jain, Mr. Praveen Jain being Promoters and Directors of the Company. It is ideally located at Sahibabad the (NCR region hardly 15 KM from the heart of Delhi i.e. Connaught, New Delhi). The Mill has now transformed into one of the largest paper-manufacturing mill of Northern India having installed capacity of 85000 TPA. This includes equal quantity of Cream wove Paper, Maplitho, Copier, and Coated Duplex Board.Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of trading and manufacturing of paper since 1980. The existing manufacturing activities cover Newspaper, printing paper, grey and duplex boards. The Company also owns a Hotel named Country Inn & Suits by Radisson with Radisson Group. In this regards, Company entered into Territory License Agreement with Country Inn & suites by Radisson Through Country Development& Management Services Private Limited.The Company is having large infrastructures 65000 Square Meter and Five Lacs Square feet Building Area in Sahibabad Industrial Area, Ghaziabad (U.P.) NCR (Just 15 KM from Connaught Place, New Delhi) and engaged in the business of trading and manufacturing of papers since more than 25 Years and are also having sound financial resources for meeting large commitments. The existing manufacturing activities
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Magnum Ventures Ltd share price today?

The Magnum Ventures Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹38.68 today.

What is the Market Cap of Magnum Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Magnum Ventures Ltd is ₹256.88 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Magnum Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Magnum Ventures Ltd is 47.15 and 1.61 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Magnum Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Magnum Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Magnum Ventures Ltd is ₹36 and ₹77.81 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Magnum Ventures Ltd?

Magnum Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 63.86%, 3 Years at 61.66%, 1 Year at -27.85%, 6 Month at -21.50%, 3 Month at -8.32% and 1 Month at -3.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Magnum Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Magnum Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.87 %
Institutions - 0.12 %
Public - 43.01 %

