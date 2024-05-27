To

The Members of

M/s Magnum Ventures Limited

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of MAGNUM VENTURES LIMITED (the Company) , which comprises of the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Cash Flow for the year ended, Statement of Changes in Equity and notes to the financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in

India including Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") specified under Section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the company as at March 31,2024 and profit and its cash flows and statement of changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act.

Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditor?s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment,were significance in our audit of most the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

(a) We refer to the note number 13 of the financial statements, the company has issued listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of RS 15000 lacs on private placement basis.

Emphasis of Matter

(a) Balance of Debtors, Creditors & Advances as at March 31, 2024 are subject to confirmation and reconciliation consequential effect (if any) on the financial statement remains unascertained.

(b) The inventory has been physically verified by the management and it being a technical matter we are unable to comment upon the quantity, pricing and method being used for valuation of the inventory and have relied upon the value and quantity certified by the management.

(c) we have observed that the company has made deposits amounting to RS 300.00 lakhs with Bank of Baroda. The company has informed that such payment has been made to cover the expenses to be incurred by Bank of Baroda in order to withdraw the cases filed by them against the company at various forums.

(d) The Honble Executive Director (ED) of SEBI has passed an order dated May 31, 2023 (bearing No. QJA/SP/CFID/FID-SEC4/26875/2023-24) in the matter of M/s Magnum Ventures Limited and imposed penalty under section 15HA & 15HB of the SEBI Act, 1992 amounting to RS 12,00,000 on the company and collectively a penalty of RS 54,00,000 on directors and KMPs of the Company and restrained them from accessing the securities market and further prohibited from buying, selling or dealing in securities, either directly or indirectly, in any manner whatsoever, for a period of one year from the date of this Order. The provision of RS 12,00,000 has been made in the books of accounts.

Subsequent to the said order, the Company has appealed before the Hon?ble Securities Appellate Tribunal, Mumbai (Hon?ble SAT), however Hon?ble SAT vide its order dated July 13, 2023 did not provide any interim relief to the company and directed the Company to deposit the penalty amount which shall be subject to the result of the appeal.

We observe that the company had duly deposited the penalty amount in compliance to the order of Hon?ble SAT and the matter was listed for May 21, 2024wherein the matter has further being adjourned to July 19, 2024.

(e) Trade Receivables amounts to RS 6490.60 lakhs, out of which trade receivables amounting to RS 46.45 lakhs are outstanding for more than six months, which are under litigation.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of the above emphasis.

Other Information

The Company?s Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Company?s annual report, but does not include the financial statements and auditor?s report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements? and Board of Directors? Responsibilities for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Company?s Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the state of affairs, profit/ loss and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the

Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act.

TherespectiveManagementandBoardofDirectorsofthecompanies are responsible for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of each company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that giveatrue doubt and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the respective

Management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the ability of each company to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the respective Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The respective Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the financial reporting process of each company.

Auditor?s Responsibility for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor?s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the Management and Board of Directors. Conclude on the appropriateness of the Management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting in preparation of standalone financial statements and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may the Company?s ability to continue castsignificant as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor?s report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor?s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance of the Company and such other entity included in the standalone financial statements of which we are the independent auditors regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of findings, including any significant theauditandsignificant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor?s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

ReportonOtherLegalandRegulatoryRequirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor?s Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in "Annexure-A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

A. Further to our comments in Annexure-A , as required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that: (a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of accounts as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from the examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and the Cash Flow statement delt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representation received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) We have also audited the internal financial controls over the financial reporting for the Company as on 31st March 2024 with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the company and the operating effectiveness of such control. Refer to our separate Report in

"Annexure-B"

B. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor?s Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Aduit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

a. The Company, as detailed in Note 31(B) to the Financial Statements, has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as at 31 st March 2024.

b. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31st March 2024.

c. There were no amounts required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31st March 2024.

d. (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loans or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) Whether the management has represented, that to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on such audit procedures that the auditor has considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause(i) and (ii) contain any material mis-statement.

e. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of provisions of Section 123 of Companies Act, 2013.

f. The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts, which have a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Account) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirement for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

C. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditor?s Report under Section 197(16) of the Act;

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

Annexure A to the Independent Auditor?s Report

The Annexure referred to in our Independent Auditor?s Report to the members of the Company on the Financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2024, we report that:

3 (i) – FIXED ASSETS :-

(a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment & intangible assets. (b) According to the information given to us , the Property, Plant and Equipment are physically verified by the management on annual basis. In our opinion, the frequency of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information an explanation given to us an on the basis of our examination of the records, the title deeds of immovable properties of the company, disclosed in the financial statements of the company and held as Property, Plant and Equipment. However, we express no opinion on the validity of the title of the company to these properties.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the company for holding any benami property under the prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

3 (ii) – INVENTORIES :-

(a) According the information and explanations given to us, the inventory has been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. Since it being a technical matter, we are unable to comment upon the quantity, pricing and method being used for valuation of the inventory and have relied upon the value and quantity certified by the management.

(b) As explained to us, during any point of time of the year, the company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets.

3 (iii) – LOANS OR ADVANCE IN THE NATURE OF LOANS :-

The Company has not made any investment in, provided any guarantee or security or any loans or advance in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Hence, the requirements of this clause do not apply to the company.

3 (iv) – COMPLIANCE OF SECTIONS 185 AND 186 :-

In our opinion and according to information & explanations given to us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security.

3 (v) – ACCEPTANCE OF PUBLIC DEPOSITS :-

In our opinion and according to the information & explanations provided by management , the company has not accepted any loans or deposits which are ‘deposits? within the meaning of section 73 & 76 and Rule 2(b) of the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits ) Rules , 2014.

3 (vi) – COST RECORDS :-

The company has prepared and maintained cost records as prescribed by Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

3 (vii) – STATUTORY DUES:-

(a) According to the records of the company and information and explanations given to us, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, employees state insurance (ESI), Income-tax, Tax deducted at source, Tax collected at source, Professional Tax, Sales Tax, value added tax (VAT), Wealth Tax, Service Tax, Custom Duty, Excise Duty, Cess, Goods & Service Tax and other material statutory dues to the extent applicable to it, with the appropriate authorities subject to few delay.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of above statutory dues were outstanding as at 31 March, 2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(c) According to the records of the company, there are no such statutory dues as mentioned in clause (b) which has not been deposited on account of any dispute except the following;

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Assessment Year Amount Involved (Rs) Forum where dispute is pending Finance Act, 1994 (Service Tax Law) SCN for Service Tax from Hotel 2010-11 1,64,00,749/- (Plus interest and penalty) Order passed in favour of Company, but department filled an appeal in Allahabad High Court.

3 (viii) – TRANSACTIONS NOT RECORDED IN BOOKS :-

According to the records of the company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transaction, previously unrecorded in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(viii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

3 (ix) – DEFAULT IN REPAYMENT OF LOANS/ OTHER BORROWINGS/IN PAYMENT OF INTEREST TO ANY LENDER :-

(a) Based on our audit procedures and on the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowings from financial institutions and banks.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us , the company has not been declared a willful defaulter by bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) No term loans have been availed by the company during the year.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on overall examinations of the balance sheet of the company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long-term investment by the company (e) The Company did not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

(f) The Company did not have any subsidiary or associate or joint venture during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) – END USE OF MONIES RAISED BY WAY OF IPO/FPO:-

(a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offeror further public offer (including debt instrument). Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of examination of records of the company, the company has made preferential allotment or private placement of shares to the following persons, the details of the same as follows:

S. No Name of person Nature of Instrument Number allotted Value per instrument including premium(if any) Total Amount received (In Lacs) 1. Pramod Kumar Jain Equity Shares (by way of conversion of warrants) 14,31,250 25/- 357.81/- 2. Pradeep Kumar Jain Equity Shares (by way of conversion of warrants) 14,31,250 25/- 357.81/- 3. Abhay Jain Equity Shares (by way of conversion of warrants) 14,31,250 25/- 357.81/- 4. Parv Jain Equity Shares (by way of conversion of warrants) 14,31,250 25/- 357.81/- 5. RMJ Securities Pvt Ltd Equity Shares (by way of conversion of warrants) 20,00,000 40.10/- 802.00/-

The company has complied with the provisions of Section 42 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the funds raised have been used for the purpose for which the funds were raised.

3 (xi) – FRAUD NOTICED OR REPORTED:-

(a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud on or by the company has been noticed or reported during the course of our audit. (b) According to the records of the company, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistleblower complaints received by the company during the year.

3 (xii) – REPORTING OF COMPLIANCES BY NIDHI COMPANY :-

According to the information and explanation given to us, the company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

3 (xiii) – RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:-

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standard.

3 (xiv) – INTERNAL AUDIT :-

(a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business; (b) The report of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by us.

3 (xv) – NON CASH TRANSACTIONS INVOLVING DIRECTORS OR CONNECTED PERSONS:-

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, this clause is not applicable.

3 (xvi) – REGISTRATION OF NBFC UNDER SECTION 45-IA OF THE RBI ACT, 1934 :-

The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934. Also the company is not a Core Investment Company(CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

3 (xvii) – WHETHER COMPANY HAS INCURRED CASH LOSS :-

The Company has not incurred any Cash Losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

3 (xviii) – RESIGNATION OF STATUTORY AUDITORS :-

As per the provisions of Section 139(2) of the Companies Act,

2013 no listed company shall appoint or repoint an audit firm as auditor for more than two terms of five consecutive years.

Accordingly, the previous auditor viz. Aggarwal Rampal & Co, Chartered Accountants were not eligible for reappointment as the Statutory Auditors and have resigned upon completion of their term of appointment as per the requirement of the said Act. There has not been any issues, concerns or objections raised by the outgoing auditors, based on our communication with outgoing auditor as required under ICAI Code of Ethics.

3 (xix) – MATERIAL GOING CONCERN UNCERTAINITY :-

According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financialassets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharges by the company as and when they fall due.

3 (xx) – TRANSFER OF UNSPENT CSR FUNDS :-

In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section(5) of Section 135 of the Act.

3 (xxi) – CARO REPORT OF OTHER AUDITORS FOR CONSOLIDATION

The Company does not have any subsidiaries or associates or joint ventures the accounts of which are to be consolidated and as such there are no consolidated financial statements.

Accordingly, clause 3(xxi) of the Oder not applicable.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditor?s Report

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under clause (i) of sub section 3 of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial control over financial reporting of Magnum Ventures Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management?s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company?s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on Guidance

Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India .These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company?s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act,2013.

Auditor?s Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company?s internal financial controls over the financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal

Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor?s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the

Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Company?s internal financial controls over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purpose in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Company?s internal financial control over financialreporting includes policies and procedures that

1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorization of management and directions of the Company;

3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition use or disposition of the Company?s assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financialcontrols over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, internal financial controls system over financial reporting. However, it is needed to be further strengthened to commensurate with the size of the Company and nature of business.