|Sep-2024
|Jul-2024
|Jul-2024
|Jun-2024
|Jun-2024
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
12.53%
25.79%
25.06%
27.39%
26.57%
Indian
44.33%
29.81%
31.8%
25.46%
27.7%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
0.12%
0%
0.03%
0.16%
0.14%
Non-Institutions
43%
44.38%
43.09%
46.96%
45.57%
Total Non-Promoter
43.13%
44.38%
43.13%
47.13%
45.72%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
