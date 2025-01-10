Magnum Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
73.94
50.38
37.6
37.6
Preference Capital
7.16
10.77
12.31
11.55
Reserves
607.01
533.56
-88.77
-94.33
Net Worth
688.11
594.71
-38.86
-45.18
Minority Interest
Debt
191.44
177.56
285.22
290.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
190.25
203.78
20.84
20.86
Total Liabilities
1,069.8
976.05
267.2
266.05
Fixed Assets
941.59
930.12
211.4
206.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.18
2.53
2.03
1.73
Networking Capital
77.56
39.04
48.52
49.45
Inventories
41.88
56.85
32.91
24.72
Inventory Days
51.09
Sundry Debtors
64.91
39.9
55.54
60.77
Debtor Days
125.6
Other Current Assets
39.6
11.49
9.86
14.74
Sundry Creditors
-38.79
-32.04
-31.89
-32.67
Creditor Days
67.52
Other Current Liabilities
-30.04
-37.16
-17.9
-18.11
Cash
47.47
4.36
5.26
8.79
Total Assets
1,069.8
976.05
267.21
266.05
