|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
176.59
241.05
256.55
214.7
yoy growth (%)
-26.74
-6.04
19.49
-6.67
Raw materials
-123.16
-97.48
-113.89
-97.65
As % of sales
69.74
40.44
44.39
45.48
Employee costs
-19.64
-33.69
-31.76
-26.55
As % of sales
11.12
13.97
12.38
12.36
Other costs
-21.08
-104.38
-95.66
-93.52
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.93
43.3
37.28
43.55
Operating profit
12.7
5.49
15.23
-3.02
OPM
7.19
2.27
5.93
-1.4
Depreciation
-16.69
-15.53
-14.29
-23.86
Interest expense
-1.61
-0.48
-0.31
-0.25
Other income
5.81
1.63
0.79
0.8
Profit before tax
0.2
-8.88
1.41
-26.33
Taxes
1.13
-2.74
-0.18
0
Tax rate
556.99
30.85
-12.73
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.34
-11.63
1.23
-26.33
Exceptional items
0
-0.54
-0.46
129.49
Net profit
1.34
-12.17
0.76
103.15
yoy growth (%)
-111.01
-1,688.54
-99.25
-212.54
NPM
0.75
-5.05
0.29
48.04
