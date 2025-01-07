iifl-logo-icon 1
Magnum Ventures Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

40.23
(4.09%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:14:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

176.59

241.05

256.55

214.7

yoy growth (%)

-26.74

-6.04

19.49

-6.67

Raw materials

-123.16

-97.48

-113.89

-97.65

As % of sales

69.74

40.44

44.39

45.48

Employee costs

-19.64

-33.69

-31.76

-26.55

As % of sales

11.12

13.97

12.38

12.36

Other costs

-21.08

-104.38

-95.66

-93.52

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.93

43.3

37.28

43.55

Operating profit

12.7

5.49

15.23

-3.02

OPM

7.19

2.27

5.93

-1.4

Depreciation

-16.69

-15.53

-14.29

-23.86

Interest expense

-1.61

-0.48

-0.31

-0.25

Other income

5.81

1.63

0.79

0.8

Profit before tax

0.2

-8.88

1.41

-26.33

Taxes

1.13

-2.74

-0.18

0

Tax rate

556.99

30.85

-12.73

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.34

-11.63

1.23

-26.33

Exceptional items

0

-0.54

-0.46

129.49

Net profit

1.34

-12.17

0.76

103.15

yoy growth (%)

-111.01

-1,688.54

-99.25

-212.54

NPM

0.75

-5.05

0.29

48.04

