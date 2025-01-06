iifl-logo-icon 1
Magnum Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

38.65
(-5.98%)
Jan 6, 2025

Magnum Ventures FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.2

-8.88

1.41

-26.33

Depreciation

-16.69

-15.53

-14.29

-23.86

Tax paid

1.13

-2.74

-0.18

0

Working capital

10.79

-1.97

-8.52

107.14

Other operating items

Operating

-4.55

-29.13

-21.58

56.93

Capital expenditure

18.6

27

10.58

182.02

Free cash flow

14.04

-2.13

-11

238.95

Equity raised

-190.74

-181.05

-168.06

-374.37

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

96.21

2.97

-11.36

14.22

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-80.49

-180.21

-190.42

-121.2

