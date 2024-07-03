Magnum Ventures Ltd Summary

Originally incorporated as Magnum Papers Private Limited on May 29, 1980, with the Registrar of Companies, New Delhi. The Companys status was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Magnum Papers Limited, and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on May 31, 1995 by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana at New Delhi and further, the name of the Company was changed to Magnum Ventures Limited on November 15, 2006 by the Registrar of Companies.After incorporation, the Company was taken over in 1984 by the Late Mr. Salek Chand Jain and his son Late Mr. Vinod Jain. The Company is ideally located at Sahibabad the (NCR region hardly 15 KM from the heart of Delhi i.e. Connaught, New Delhi). Presently, the Company is engaged in the business of trading and manufacturing of paper since 1980. The existing manufacturing activities cover Newspaper, printing paper, grey and duplex boards. The Company also owns a Hotel named Country Inn & Suits by Radisson with Radisson Group. In this regards, Company entered into Territory License Agreement with Country Inn & suites by Radisson Through Country Development& Management Services Private Limited.Apart from these, Company enjoys a respectable presence in the manufacturing of eco-friendly paper and Indias hospitality sector. The Company has been present for nearly 30 years in the manufacture and trading of paper products; these products are sold within India and abroad. The Company has been operating a prominent five-star hotel with the Radisson Group of Hotels in Indias national capital region.The Hotel Division started its operation in Sahibabad of Delhi-Meerut National Highway effective from February 15, 2009 under the Brand Country Inn & Suites by Carlson. The Company diversified its business into manufacture of Newsprints effective on July 1, 2010.The Hotel Unit which started operations effective from 15th February, 2009 under the Brand Country Inn & Suites by Carlson was changed to Country Inn & Suites by Radisson with effect from 17th January, 2018.In 2023, Company installed solar energy panels; received government approval for the use of biodiesel for the paper mill.