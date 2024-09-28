|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|28 Sep 2024
|12 Sep 2024
|AGM 28/09/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 51 the proceedings of the AGM are enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024) Enclosing the Voting Results along with the Scrutinizers Report. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.