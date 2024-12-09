iifl-logo-icon 1
Magnum Ventures Ltd EGM

38.36
(2.76%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:54 PM

Magnum Ventures CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM16 Nov 20249 Dec 2024
Newspaper publication Proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General meeting Voting Results of EGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/12/2024)
EGM26 Apr 202420 May 2024
Intimation of EGM and cut off date. News paper Publication (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/04/2024) Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Voting Results as per Regulation 44 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, along with Scrutinizers Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024)
EGM10 Jan 20245 Feb 2024
Pursuant to Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that 03/2023-24 Extra- ordinary General Meeting of the members of the Company will be held on Monday, 5th February, 2024. Details are enclosed herewith. Pursuant to Reg 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the Newspaper publication of Notice of 03/2023-24 EGM to be held on 5th February, 2024. Details are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.01.2024) Proceedings of EGM enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024) Voting Results for the EGM held on 5th February, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)
EGM1 Jan 202424 Jan 2024
Pursuant to Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform the schedule of EGM and cut off date along with the Notice of EGM. Details are enclosed herewith. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015 we are submitting the Copy of Newspaper publication w.r.t. Corrigendum to the Notice of 02/2023-24 EGM. Details are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03/01/2024) Pursuant to Reg 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we are submitting the Voting Results along with the Scrutinizer Report for EGM held on 24th January, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)

