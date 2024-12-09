EGM 16 Nov 2024 9 Dec 2024

Newspaper publication Proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General meeting Voting Results of EGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/12/2024)

EGM 26 Apr 2024 20 May 2024

Intimation of EGM and cut off date. News paper Publication (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/04/2024) Proceedings of the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Voting Results as per Regulation 44 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, along with Scrutinizers Report. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/05/2024)

EGM 10 Jan 2024 5 Feb 2024

Pursuant to Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that 03/2023-24 Extra- ordinary General Meeting of the members of the Company will be held on Monday, 5th February, 2024. Details are enclosed herewith. Pursuant to Reg 30 of SEBI LODR Regulations, 2015, we are enclosing herewith the Newspaper publication of Notice of 03/2023-24 EGM to be held on 5th February, 2024. Details are enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.01.2024) Proceedings of EGM enclosed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2024) Voting Results for the EGM held on 5th February, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

EGM 1 Jan 2024 24 Jan 2024