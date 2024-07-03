iifl-logo-icon 1
N R Agarwal Industries Ltd Share Price

351.85
(-2.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:49:09 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open363
  • Day's High390.1
  • 52 Wk High548
  • Prev. Close361.1
  • Day's Low349.8
  • 52 Wk Low 318
  • Turnover (lac)12.84
  • P/E10.45
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value453.63
  • EPS34.57
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)598.82
  • Div. Yield0.55
N R Agarwal Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

363

Prev. Close

361.1

Turnover(Lac.)

12.84

Day's High

390.1

Day's Low

349.8

52 Week's High

548

52 Week's Low

318

Book Value

453.63

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

598.82

P/E

10.45

EPS

34.57

Divi. Yield

0.55

N R Agarwal Industries Ltd Corporate Action

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Jul, 2024

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

N R Agarwal Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

N R Agarwal Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
06 Jan, 2025|11:11 AM

06 Jan, 2025|11:11 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.96%

Non-Promoter- 0.45%

Institutions: 0.45%

Non-Institutions: 25.58%

Custodian: 0.00%

N R Agarwal Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.02

17.02

17.02

17.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

743.27

618.61

519.03

459.48

Net Worth

760.29

635.63

536.05

476.5

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,145.63

1,404.92

1,213.1

1,044.42

yoy growth (%)

-18.45

15.81

16.14

18.24

Raw materials

-658.75

-788.44

-706.5

-613.47

As % of sales

57.5

56.11

58.23

58.73

Employee costs

-68.06

-75.97

-56.84

-50.34

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

77.61

160.94

97.07

76.94

Depreciation

-33.01

-31.51

-26.25

-24.5

Tax paid

-20.39

-44.19

-6.82

-28.42

Working capital

0.31

-6.1

30.02

28.49

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-18.45

15.81

16.14

18.24

Op profit growth

-38.66

39.31

12.28

111.7

EBIT growth

-45.16

45.77

12.75

140.41

Net profit growth

-50.98

29.37

81.46

178.98

N R Agarwal Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,384.75

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

422.9

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

561.45

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

306

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.32

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT N R Agarwal Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

R N Agarwal

Independent Director

P Kumar

Independent Director

C R Radhakrishnan

Whole-time Director

Raunak Agarwal

Whole-time Director

Reena Agarwal

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Pooja Daftary

Independent Director

R K Bakshi

Independent Director

S N Chaturvedi

Independent Director

Sunita Nair

Independent Director

K L Chandak

Whole Time Director & CFO

P K Mundra

Executive Director & CEO

Rohan Agarwal

Independent Director

Sanjay Sinha

Independent Director

Neeraj Golas

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by N R Agarwal Industries Ltd
Summary

Summary

N R Agarwal Industries Limited, founded in 1993 and specialising in the production of high-quality finished paper products, serves both domestic and international markets. The Company is headquartered in Mumbai, India, with production plants in Vapi and Sarigam, Gujarat. It has established its mark throughout the world with high-quality goods and now wants to nearly treble its existing production capacity with a new duplex board factory. The Companys products are mostly used in FMCG packaging, textbooks and notebooks and print media applications. Over the years, the Company has placed a major emphasis on product development, cost reduction, and quality improvement. Promoted by N R Agarwal Group, Company is into manufacture of all Duplex Boards and Newsprint. The Company is one of the biggest manufacturer of industrial paper and packing boards in India.. The products are primarily used in FMCG packaging, textbooks and notebooks and print media applications. The range of products includes writing & printing paper, wrapping paper, newsprint, photographic paper, emery paper, duplex and triplex boards, soda pulp, mechanical pulp and sulphite pulp. The company operates two plants at Vapi, Gujarat with an installed capacity to produce 25200 MTPA of Duplex Boards and 30000 MTPA of Newsprint on three shift basis. The companys Duplex Boards, which are marketed under N R brand is used by reputed FMCG companies as packaging material. The company has more than 100 companies on its client
Company FAQs

What is the N R Agarwal Industries Ltd share price today?

The N R Agarwal Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹351.85 today.

What is the Market Cap of N R Agarwal Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of N R Agarwal Industries Ltd is ₹598.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of N R Agarwal Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of N R Agarwal Industries Ltd is 10.45 and 0.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of N R Agarwal Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a N R Agarwal Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of N R Agarwal Industries Ltd is ₹318 and ₹548 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of N R Agarwal Industries Ltd?

N R Agarwal Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.17%, 3 Years at 11.66%, 1 Year at -17.49%, 6 Month at -29.27%, 3 Month at 2.45% and 1 Month at -3.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of N R Agarwal Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of N R Agarwal Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.96 %
Institutions - 0.45 %
Public - 25.58 %

