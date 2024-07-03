Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹363
Prev. Close₹361.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹12.84
Day's High₹390.1
Day's Low₹349.8
52 Week's High₹548
52 Week's Low₹318
Book Value₹453.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)598.82
P/E10.45
EPS34.57
Divi. Yield0.55
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.02
17.02
17.02
17.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
743.27
618.61
519.03
459.48
Net Worth
760.29
635.63
536.05
476.5
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,145.63
1,404.92
1,213.1
1,044.42
yoy growth (%)
-18.45
15.81
16.14
18.24
Raw materials
-658.75
-788.44
-706.5
-613.47
As % of sales
57.5
56.11
58.23
58.73
Employee costs
-68.06
-75.97
-56.84
-50.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
77.61
160.94
97.07
76.94
Depreciation
-33.01
-31.51
-26.25
-24.5
Tax paid
-20.39
-44.19
-6.82
-28.42
Working capital
0.31
-6.1
30.02
28.49
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-18.45
15.81
16.14
18.24
Op profit growth
-38.66
39.31
12.28
111.7
EBIT growth
-45.16
45.77
12.75
140.41
Net profit growth
-50.98
29.37
81.46
178.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,384.75
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
422.9
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
561.45
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
306
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.32
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
R N Agarwal
Independent Director
P Kumar
Independent Director
C R Radhakrishnan
Whole-time Director
Raunak Agarwal
Whole-time Director
Reena Agarwal
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Pooja Daftary
Independent Director
R K Bakshi
Independent Director
S N Chaturvedi
Independent Director
Sunita Nair
Independent Director
K L Chandak
Whole Time Director & CFO
P K Mundra
Executive Director & CEO
Rohan Agarwal
Independent Director
Sanjay Sinha
Independent Director
Neeraj Golas
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by N R Agarwal Industries Ltd
Summary
N R Agarwal Industries Limited, founded in 1993 and specialising in the production of high-quality finished paper products, serves both domestic and international markets. The Company is headquartered in Mumbai, India, with production plants in Vapi and Sarigam, Gujarat. It has established its mark throughout the world with high-quality goods and now wants to nearly treble its existing production capacity with a new duplex board factory. The Companys products are mostly used in FMCG packaging, textbooks and notebooks and print media applications. Over the years, the Company has placed a major emphasis on product development, cost reduction, and quality improvement. Promoted by N R Agarwal Group, Company is into manufacture of all Duplex Boards and Newsprint. The Company is one of the biggest manufacturer of industrial paper and packing boards in India.. The products are primarily used in FMCG packaging, textbooks and notebooks and print media applications. The range of products includes writing & printing paper, wrapping paper, newsprint, photographic paper, emery paper, duplex and triplex boards, soda pulp, mechanical pulp and sulphite pulp. The company operates two plants at Vapi, Gujarat with an installed capacity to produce 25200 MTPA of Duplex Boards and 30000 MTPA of Newsprint on three shift basis. The companys Duplex Boards, which are marketed under N R brand is used by reputed FMCG companies as packaging material. The company has more than 100 companies on its client
The N R Agarwal Industries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹351.85 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of N R Agarwal Industries Ltd is ₹598.82 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of N R Agarwal Industries Ltd is 10.45 and 0.80 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a N R Agarwal Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of N R Agarwal Industries Ltd is ₹318 and ₹548 as of 06 Jan ‘25
N R Agarwal Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 10.17%, 3 Years at 11.66%, 1 Year at -17.49%, 6 Month at -29.27%, 3 Month at 2.45% and 1 Month at -3.45%.
