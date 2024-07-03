Summary

N R Agarwal Industries Limited, founded in 1993 and specialising in the production of high-quality finished paper products, serves both domestic and international markets. The Company is headquartered in Mumbai, India, with production plants in Vapi and Sarigam, Gujarat. It has established its mark throughout the world with high-quality goods and now wants to nearly treble its existing production capacity with a new duplex board factory. The Companys products are mostly used in FMCG packaging, textbooks and notebooks and print media applications. Over the years, the Company has placed a major emphasis on product development, cost reduction, and quality improvement. Promoted by N R Agarwal Group, Company is into manufacture of all Duplex Boards and Newsprint. The Company is one of the biggest manufacturer of industrial paper and packing boards in India.. The products are primarily used in FMCG packaging, textbooks and notebooks and print media applications. The range of products includes writing & printing paper, wrapping paper, newsprint, photographic paper, emery paper, duplex and triplex boards, soda pulp, mechanical pulp and sulphite pulp. The company operates two plants at Vapi, Gujarat with an installed capacity to produce 25200 MTPA of Duplex Boards and 30000 MTPA of Newsprint on three shift basis. The companys Duplex Boards, which are marketed under N R brand is used by reputed FMCG companies as packaging material. The company has more than 100 companies on its client

