Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 25 Oct 2024

N.R.AGARWAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on November 08, 2024 has inter-alia: 1. Approved the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and the statement of assets and liabilities and cash flow statement for the half year ended on September 30, 2024. 2. Re-designated Shri Rohan Agarwal (DIN: 08583011), Wholetime Director, as Executive Director and CEO of the Company with effect from November 08, 2024. 3. Identified Mr. Ravi Kumar Sharma (Vice-President - Marketing), as a Senior Managerial Personnel with effect from November 08, 2024. 4. Noted that all employees of Unit IV which were laid off from July 01, 2024 have either resigned or been transferred to other units. The Board Meeting commenced at 2:30 pm and concluded at 5:30 pm.

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

N.R.AGARWAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at its meeting held on August 12, 2024 has inter-alia approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 1:30 pm and concluded at 4:50 pm. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 20 May 2024

N.R.AGARWAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended 31.03.2024; 2. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024; 3. Declaration of dividend if any for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 read with Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors at their meeting held on May 27, 2024 has inter-alia: 1) Approved the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024; 2) Approved the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024; 3) Recommended a final dividend @ 20% i.e. Rs. 2/ - per share (face value Rs. 10/-) for financial year 2023-24 subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The report of the Auditors is with unmodified opinion, with respect to the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. The Board Meeting commenced at 3:00 pm and concluded at 4:30 pm. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/05/2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2024 9 Jan 2024