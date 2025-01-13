N R Agarwal Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.02
17.02
17.02
17.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
743.27
618.61
519.03
459.48
Net Worth
760.29
635.63
536.05
476.5
Minority Interest
Debt
579.02
163.78
174.63
195.17
Deferred Tax Liability Net
79.07
89.94
97.31
90.06
Total Liabilities
1,418.38
889.35
807.99
761.73
Fixed Assets
1,164.21
605.2
529.2
612.99
Intangible Assets
Investments
21.34
0.53
0.35
0.24
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.26
3.66
29.07
38.9
Networking Capital
211.79
230.21
243.22
102.33
Inventories
169.41
129.64
151.49
138.94
Inventory Days
44.26
Sundry Debtors
86.96
138.03
167.07
123.06
Debtor Days
39.2
Other Current Assets
106.85
121.57
146.52
50.52
Sundry Creditors
-69.72
-74.05
-102.33
-137.95
Creditor Days
43.95
Other Current Liabilities
-81.71
-84.98
-119.53
-72.24
Cash
17.79
49.75
6.16
7.27
Total Assets
1,418.39
889.35
808
761.73
