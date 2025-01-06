iifl-logo-icon 1
N R Agarwal Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

349.95
(-3.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:41 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR N R Agarwal Industries Ltd

N R Agarwal Inds FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

77.61

160.94

97.07

76.94

Depreciation

-33.01

-31.51

-26.25

-24.5

Tax paid

-20.39

-44.19

-6.82

-28.42

Working capital

0.31

-6.1

30.02

28.49

Other operating items

Operating

24.52

79.13

94

52.5

Capital expenditure

44.28

165.3

53.74

-124.98

Free cash flow

68.8

244.43

147.74

-72.47

Equity raised

804.01

487.38

229.64

146.88

Investing

0.07

-0.28

-0.1

0.48

Financing

9.5

-29.03

60.19

61.92

Dividends paid

0

0

1.36

3.4

Net in cash

882.38

702.5

438.84

140.21

