N R Agarwal Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
77.61
160.94
97.07
76.94
Depreciation
-33.01
-31.51
-26.25
-24.5
Tax paid
-20.39
-44.19
-6.82
-28.42
Working capital
0.31
-6.1
30.02
28.49
Other operating items
Operating
24.52
79.13
94
52.5
Capital expenditure
44.28
165.3
53.74
-124.98
Free cash flow
68.8
244.43
147.74
-72.47
Equity raised
804.01
487.38
229.64
146.88
Investing
0.07
-0.28
-0.1
0.48
Financing
9.5
-29.03
60.19
61.92
Dividends paid
0
0
1.36
3.4
Net in cash
882.38
702.5
438.84
140.21
