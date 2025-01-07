Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,145.63
1,404.92
1,213.1
1,044.42
yoy growth (%)
-18.45
15.81
16.14
18.24
Raw materials
-658.75
-788.44
-706.5
-613.47
As % of sales
57.5
56.11
58.23
58.73
Employee costs
-68.06
-75.97
-56.84
-50.34
As % of sales
5.94
5.4
4.68
4.82
Other costs
-286.23
-324.34
-294.6
-242.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.98
23.08
24.28
23.21
Operating profit
132.58
216.16
155.15
138.18
OPM
11.57
15.38
12.79
13.23
Depreciation
-33.01
-31.51
-26.25
-24.5
Interest expense
-30.3
-35.88
-37.94
-42.8
Other income
8.35
12.17
6.12
6.06
Profit before tax
77.61
160.94
97.07
76.94
Taxes
-20.39
-44.19
-6.82
-28.42
Tax rate
-26.27
-27.46
-7.03
-36.93
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
57.22
116.74
90.24
48.52
Exceptional items
0
0
0
1.2
Net profit
57.22
116.74
90.24
49.73
yoy growth (%)
-50.98
29.37
81.46
178.98
NPM
4.99
8.3
7.43
4.76
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.