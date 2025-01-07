iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

N R Agarwal Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

352.3
(0.67%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:49:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR N R Agarwal Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,145.63

1,404.92

1,213.1

1,044.42

yoy growth (%)

-18.45

15.81

16.14

18.24

Raw materials

-658.75

-788.44

-706.5

-613.47

As % of sales

57.5

56.11

58.23

58.73

Employee costs

-68.06

-75.97

-56.84

-50.34

As % of sales

5.94

5.4

4.68

4.82

Other costs

-286.23

-324.34

-294.6

-242.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.98

23.08

24.28

23.21

Operating profit

132.58

216.16

155.15

138.18

OPM

11.57

15.38

12.79

13.23

Depreciation

-33.01

-31.51

-26.25

-24.5

Interest expense

-30.3

-35.88

-37.94

-42.8

Other income

8.35

12.17

6.12

6.06

Profit before tax

77.61

160.94

97.07

76.94

Taxes

-20.39

-44.19

-6.82

-28.42

Tax rate

-26.27

-27.46

-7.03

-36.93

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

57.22

116.74

90.24

48.52

Exceptional items

0

0

0

1.2

Net profit

57.22

116.74

90.24

49.73

yoy growth (%)

-50.98

29.37

81.46

178.98

NPM

4.99

8.3

7.43

4.76

N R Agarwal Inds : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR N R Agarwal Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.