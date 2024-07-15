This is to inform that the 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held on August 22 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 the Register of Members and Share Transfer Books will remain closed from Saturday August 17 2024 to Thursday August 22 2024 (both days inclusive). Rs.2.0000 per share(20%)Final Dividend & A.G.M (As Per BSE Bulletin dated on 15.07.2024)