Report on the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind AS financial statements of N R AGARWAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on

Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143 (10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Ind AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the

Ind AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Sr.No. Key Audit Matter How was the matter addressed in our audit 1 Revenue recognition [refer note no. 1.2.13 and 28 to the Ind AS financial statements] Revenue is one of the key profit drivers and is therefore susceptible to misstatement. Cut-off is the key assertion in so far as revenue recognition is concerned, since an inappropriate cut-off can result in material misstatement of results for the year. Audit procedures with regard to revenue recognition included testing controls, automated and manual, around dispatches/ deliveries, inventory reconciliations and circularization of receivable balances, substantive testing for cut-offs and analytical review procedures. 2 Capital work-in-progress/Property Plant and Equipment (PPE) [refer note no. 1.2.8/1.2.5 and 2B/2A to the Ind AS financial statements] Testing the design, implementation and operating effectiveness of controls in respect of review of capital work in progress, particularly in respect of timing of the capitalization and recording of additions to items of various categories of PPE with source documentation, substantive testing of appropriateness of the cut-off date considered for project capitalization. The Company has made additions to the Capital work-in- progress/Property, Plant and Equipment of the ongoing units. Also, the Company has capitalized a portion of its capital work-in-progress considering them as ready to use. The assets need to be capitalized and depreciated once the assets are ready for use as intended by the management. Inappropriate timing of capitalization of the asset and/or inappropriate classification of categories of items of PPE could result in material misstatement of Capital work-in-progress/ PPE with a consequent impact on depreciation charge and results for the year. We tested the source documentation to determine whether the expenditure is of capital nature and has been appropriately approved and segregated into appropriate categories. Further, through sites visits, we have physically verified the existence of capital work in progress/PPE as at the reporting period. 3 Provisions and Contingent Liabilities (including direct and indirect taxes) [ refer note no. 1.2.20 and 36 to the Ind AS financial statements] Obtained an understanding from the management with respect to process and controls followed by the Company for identification and monitoring of developments in relation to the litigations, including completeness thereof. The Company is involved in direct and indirect tax litigations that are pending with various tax authorities. Whether a liability is recognised or disclosed as a contingent liability in the financial statements is inherently judgmental and dependent on a number of significant assumptions and assessments. These include assumptions relating to the likelihood and/or timing of the cash outflows from the business and the interpretation of local laws and pending assessments at various levels of the statute. Obtained the list of litigations from the management and reviewed their assessment of the likelihood of outflow of economic resources being probable, possible or remote in respect of the litigations. This involved assessing the probability of an unfavorable outcome of a given proceeding and the reliability of estimates of related amounts. Performed substantive procedures including tracing from underlying documents / communications from the tax authorities and re-computation of the amounts involved. Assessed managements conclusions and understanding precedents in similar cases.

Other information

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the Management Discussion and Analysis, Directors Report including Annexures to Directors Report and Corporate

Governance, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134 (5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the

Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind AS financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind AS financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143 (3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Ind AS financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Ind AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit of the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law relating to preparation of the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books

c) The Company does not have any branches. Hence, the provisions of Section 143 (3) (c) is not applicable.

d) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

e) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind AS financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

f) In our opinion, there are no financial transactions or matters which have any adverse effect on the functioning of the Company.

g) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the Directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

h) There is no adverse remark relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith.

i) With respect to adequacy of internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"

j) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, we report as under with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(i) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as referred to Note 36 to the Ind AS financial statement.

(ii) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts; as such the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise.

(iii) There has been no delay in transferring amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(iv) (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

(v) As stated in Note 15 (i) to the Ind AS financial statements, The Company has not declared or paid any interim or final dividend during the year and hence compliance with Section 123 of the Act is not applicable for the year.

(vi) Proviso to Rule 3 (1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company with effect from April 1, 2023, and accordingly, the reporting under Rule 11 (g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company, has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3 (1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

3. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197 (16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration and sitting fees paid by the Company to its Directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

For GMJ & Co Chartered Accountants (FRN: 103429W) CA Haridas Bhat Partner Place : Mumbai M. No.: 039070 Date : May 27, 2024 UDIN: 240390 70BKDB FI3354

Annexure ‘A to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) i. (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets.

B. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at regular intervals.

No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our verification, title deeds of all immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) are held in the name of the Company. (d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami transactions (Prohibition) act, 1988 (45 of 1988 as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. ii. (a) The inventory, except goods-in-transit, has been physically verified by the management during the year. For goods-in-transit subsequent evidence of receipts has been linked with inventory records.

In our opinion, the frequency of such is reasonable and procedures and coverage as followed by management were appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on between the physical stocks and the books of account that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of inventory.

(b) During the year, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks, which are in agreement with the books of account other than those as set out below:

Quarter Name of Bank Nature of Current Assets offered as Security Amout as per Books of account Amount as reported in Quarterly return / statement Amount of difference Reason for material discrepancies Q1 – 23-24 HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, State Bank of India and Axis Bank (Sanctioned limit- H20,362.00 Lakhs) Stocks, Book debts and all other movable current assets 27,570.25 27,431.67 138.58 All Quarters debtors outstanding more than 90 days not considered in Quarterly statement submitted to bank and in Q2, Q3 & Q4 of year, GST credit Available in Credit Ledger have been consider as Receivable & hence consider in drawing power Q2 – 23-24 30,093.29 29,913.64 179.65 Q3 – 23-24 30,364.81 30,227.15 137.66 Q4 – 23-24 30,113.10 29,963.73 149.37

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or any other parties during the year. The Company has made investments in companies and other parties. The Company has not made any investments in firms and limited liability partnership.

(a) Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not provided any loans and advances in the nature of loans, any guarantee and security to any other entity. Therefore, clause 3 (iii) (a) (A) & 3 (iii) (a) (B) are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion the Company has made new investments during the year and the investments made earlier, are prima facie not prejudicial to the interest of the Company. The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans during the year.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans during the year. Therefore, clause 3 (iii) (c) is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans during the year. Therefore, clause 3 (iii) (d) is not applicable to the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans during the year. Therefore, clause 3 (iii) (e) is not applicable to the Company.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans during the year. Therefore, clause 3 (iii) (f) is not applicable to the Company. iv. According to the information and explanation given to us, during the year, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act to the extent applicable.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits or there is no amount which has been considered as deemed deposit within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company in the respect of the products where, pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government, the maintenance of Cost Records have been prescribed under Section 148(1) of the Act, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to whether they are accurate or complete.

vii. (a) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our ex-amination of the records of the Company, in respect of undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the aforesaid dues were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the books of accounts and records as produced and examined by us in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, as at March 31, 2024, the following are the particulars of the dues that have not been deposited on the account of dispute:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Forum where dispute is pending Financial year to which the amount relates Central Excise Act, 1944 & Service Tax (Finance Act, 1994) Excise Duty, Service Tax and GST (including interest and penalty, if applicable) 412.76 Appellate Authority – CESTAT 2009-10 to 2018-19 Customs Act, 1962 Custom Duty 30.49 Appellate Authority – CESTAT 2013-14 to 2014-15 Income Tax Act, 1961 Penalty under Income Tax 38.86 CIT(A) 2011-12 to 2012-13 Income Tax Act, 1961 Interest and Income Tax Demand 2167.71 CIT(A) 2019-20 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Demand 645.63 CIT(A) 2020-21 Income Tax Act, 1961 Interest and Income Tax Demand 128.88 CIT(A) 2021-22

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year. ix. (a) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest to any lender during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the term loans have been applied, on an overall basis, for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, and the procedures performed by us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture (as defined under the Act) during the year ended March 31, 2024. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3 (ix) (e) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(f) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture (as defined under the Act) during the year ended March 31, 2024. Therefore, the provisions of Clause 3 (ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

x. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the records and documents produced before us, during the year the Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), therefore, the provisions of Clause 3 (ix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, clause 3 (x) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality as outlined in the Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under Section 143 (12) of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year while determining the nature, timing and extent of audit Procedures.

xii. As the Company is not a Nidhi Company and the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it, therefore the provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii. According to the information and explanation given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Act. The details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified under Section 133 of the Act.

xiv. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its Directors or persons connected with its Directors and hence provisions of Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, clause 3 (xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3 (xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3 (xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, during the course of audit, the Company (as per the provisions of the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) does not have any CIC.

xvii. The Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly, clause 3 (xviii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the Ind AS financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the Act pursuant to any project other than ongoing projects. Accordingly, clause 3 (xx) (a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In respect of ongoing projects, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under subsection (5) of Section 135 of the Act. Accordingly, clause 3 (xx) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

xxi. The reporting under Clause 3 (xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements. Accordingly, no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

Annexure ‘B to the Auditors Report

(Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"))

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of "N R Agarwal Industries Limited" ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of

India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

1. Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

2. Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and Directors of the Company; and

3. Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.