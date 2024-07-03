N R Agarwal Industries Ltd Summary

N R Agarwal Industries Limited, founded in 1993 and specialising in the production of high-quality finished paper products, serves both domestic and international markets. The Company is headquartered in Mumbai, India, with production plants in Vapi and Sarigam, Gujarat. It has established its mark throughout the world with high-quality goods and now wants to nearly treble its existing production capacity with a new duplex board factory. The Companys products are mostly used in FMCG packaging, textbooks and notebooks and print media applications. Over the years, the Company has placed a major emphasis on product development, cost reduction, and quality improvement. Promoted by N R Agarwal Group, Company is into manufacture of all Duplex Boards and Newsprint. The Company is one of the biggest manufacturer of industrial paper and packing boards in India.. The products are primarily used in FMCG packaging, textbooks and notebooks and print media applications. The range of products includes writing & printing paper, wrapping paper, newsprint, photographic paper, emery paper, duplex and triplex boards, soda pulp, mechanical pulp and sulphite pulp. The company operates two plants at Vapi, Gujarat with an installed capacity to produce 25200 MTPA of Duplex Boards and 30000 MTPA of Newsprint on three shift basis. The companys Duplex Boards, which are marketed under N R brand is used by reputed FMCG companies as packaging material. The company has more than 100 companies on its client list including blue-chip names such as Brooke Bond, Glaxo, ITC, Colgate-Palmolive, Johnson & Johnson, Emami and Balsara. The company came out with a public issue in Jul 1994 to part finance its project of setting up a 15000 tpa plant in Gujarat to manufacture Duplex Boards and Kraft paper. Later during the year 1998-99 the company has commissioned Newsprint manufacturing plant and production commenced from July 1998. Further next year the company has installed additional equipment in the newsprint project which has resulted in enhanced production and improved quality of newsprint.The Company commissioned 3MW power plant in its Newsprint Unit in December, 2004. It carried out the major expansion-cummodernisation in the said Duplex Unit thereby enhancing the capacity from 32400 fpa to 54000 tpa and recommenced the plant in July 2005. During 2006, the two paper and paper board companies, N. R. Paper and Boards Limited and Suman Paper and Boards Limited (Transferor Companies) got amalgamated with the Company, as per the Scheme of Amalgamation approved by Shareholders in their meeting held on 16 August, 2006, which became effective on March 6, 2017. The Company manufactured Kraft Paper till December, 2011 in its Unit No.II and effective January 1, 2012 the Company has started manufacturing Newsprint.The Company set up a 300 TPD Newsprint/Writing/Printing/Kraft paper project at Sarigam, Gujarat in 2012.In 2019, the Company introduced copier paper, widening its products complement.Company has commissioned Multilayer Board Plant at Sarigam Unit on March 14, 2024 with capacity of 2,40,000 TPA.