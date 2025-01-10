Your Directors are pleased to present the 31st Annual Report together with the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars Year ended March 31, 2024 Year ended March 31, 2023 Revenue from Operations and Other Income 1,30,260.34 1,77,849.74 Finance Costs 1,054.19 1,378.72 Other Expenses 1,11,701.66 1,58,115.63 Profit after Finance Costs and Other Expenses but before Depreciation and Taxation 17,504.49 18,355.39 Depreciation 3,741.27 3581.01 Profit before Tax 13,763.22 14,774.38 Provisions for Taxation 2,232.07 3,045.74 Deferred Tax (1,015.14) 1,798.29 Net Profit for the year 12,546.29 9,930.35 Other Comprehensive Income (Net of Tax) (80.42) 27.94 Total Comprehensive Income 12,465.87 9,958.29

State of Companys Affairs

The Company has reported revenues of H1293.13 cr as against revenue of H1766.07 cr in previous financial year, showing decline of 26.78% due to reduction in selling prices, however cost of production also reduced due to corresponding decline in waste paper rates and cost of other inputs. EBIDTA in absolute value was therefore satisfactory at H185.59 cr [after considering impairment loss of Rs 7.92 cr] as against H197.34 cr in previous financial year whereas the profit after tax increased to H125.46 cr as against H99.30 cr in previous year due to lower tax provision.

The overall production was 248694 MT [including 93 MT from new duplex board plant as against 270941 MT in the previous year [which included 25244 MT from closed Unit-3 at Vapi w.e.f January 6, 2023.]

Transfer to reserves

There was no transfer made to the General Reserve.

Dividend Distribution Policy

In terms of Regulation 43A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (SEBI Listing Regulations) the Board of Directors of the Company (the Board) formulated and adopted the Dividend Distribution Policy (the Policy). The Policy is available on our website at https:// nrail.com/company_policies.html

Dividend

The Directors are pleased to recommend a dividend of H2/- per share (i.e. 20%) on equity shares of the Company of 10/- each for the year ended March 31, 2024. If the dividend, as recommended above, is declared by the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM), the total outflow towards dividend on Equity Shares for the year would be H3.40 Crores.

Change in Nature of Business

There is no change in the nature of business of the Company during the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

Material Changes and Commitments affecting financial position of the Company occurred between March 31, 2024 and date of this report

There are no material changes and commitments which affected the financial position of the Company between March 31, 2024 and date of this report.

Number of Meetings of the Board of Directors

There were four meetings of the Companys Board of Directors during the financial year 2023-24 such that the intervening gap between the two Board Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) and Regulation 17 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations). Details of the meetings are given in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of the Annual Report.

Credit Rating

The current credit rating of the Company has been reaffirmed to a Long Term Rating of (ICRA) A Stable and Short Term Rating of (ICRA) A1 for bank loan facilities aggregating to H775 Crores.

Directors and Key Managerial Personnel

Smt. Reena Agarwal, (DIN: 00178743) Executive Director, retires by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and, being eligible, offers herself for re-appointment in terms of the provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Shri Ashok Kumar Bansal (DIN: 07325904) resigned as the Executive Director from close of July 31, 2023 and the Board places on record its appreciation for his contribution towards the growth of the Company during his tenure.

Shri P K Mundra (DIN: 10258728) was appointed as an Additional and Whole Time Director, designated as Executive Director of the Company by the Board of Directors for a period of three years w.e.f. August 03, 2023. His appointment was confirmed by the shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on September 28, 2023. He was also appointed as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company w.e.f May 11, 2023.

Shri K L Chandak (DIN: 00013487) was appointed as an Independent Director of the Company for a period of 5 years with effect from September 28, 2023 by way of approval of Members in the previous Annual General Meeting. In the opinion of the Board, Shri K L Chandak possesses necessary integrity, expertise and experience (including the proficiency) which will be beneficial for the Companys growth.

The Board of Directors of the Company has proposed re-appointment of Shri R N Agarwal, (DIN: 00176440) as Managing Director of the Company for a further period of 3 years with effect from August 01, 2024 at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The necessary Special Resolution for reappointment of Shri R N Agarwal as a Managing Director of the Company has been incorporated in the notice of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company along with brief details about him.

The Board of Directors of the Company has, pursuant to the provisions of Section 149 and other applicable provisions of the Act and based on Smt. Sunita Nairs skills, expertise and performance evaluation, proposed the re-appointment of Smt. Sunita Nair (DIN: 08701609) (whose term expires on March 31, 2025) as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for the second term of five years. The proposal for her reappointment for second term of five years is being placed before the shareholders for their approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

The necessary Special Resolution for re-appointment of Smt. Sunita Nair as a Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company for a second term of five years has been incorporated in the notice of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company along with brief details about her.

With a view to strengthen the Board and to meet the regulatory requirements, the Board of Directors of the Company on the recommendation of Nomination and Remuneration Committee, recommend the appointment of Shri Sanjay Sinha (DIN: 08253225) and Shri Neeraj Golas (DIN: 06566069) as Non-Executive Independent Directors of the Company w.e.f. the date of ensuing Annual General Meeting to hold office for a period of five years. The necessary special resolutions in this regard are proposed at Item nos. 5 and 6 of the notice of ensuing Annual General Meeting.

There has been no other change with respect to the Directors and Key Managerial Personnel during the financial year 2023-24.

Independent Directors Declaration

The Company has received declarations from all Independent Directors that they meet the criteria of independence as laid out in sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Listing Regulations as amended from time to time and there has been no change in the circumstances which may affect their status as Independent Director during the year. In the opinion of the Board, the Independent Directors possess appropriate balance of skills, experience and knowledge, as required. Further, in terms of Section 150 read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment and Qualification of Directors) Rules, 2014, as amended, Independent Directors of the Company have included their names in the data bank of Independent Directors maintained with the Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs.

Audit Committee

The primary objective of the Committee is to monitor and provide effective supervision of the Managements financial reporting process, to ensure accurate and timely disclosures with the highest levels of transparency, integrity and quality of financial reporting. There have been no instances of nonacceptance of any recommendation of the Audit Committee.

The Committee members met four times during the year under review. Details of the meetings are given in the Corporate Governance Report including the Committees composition.

Vigil Mechanism/ Whistle Blower Policy

The Company has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy dealing with any instance of fraud or any unethical or improper practices. The policy is available on the Companys website. A copy of this policy prescribes adequate safeguards against the victimization of employees who avail the mechanism and also provide direct access to the Audit Committee Chairman. It is affirmed that no Company personnel has been denied access to the Audit Committee. The Whistle Blower Policy (Vigil Mechanism) is uploaded on the Companys website at https://nrail.com/company_policies.html

Procedure for Nomination and Appointment of Directors

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee is responsible for developing the competency requirements of the Board, based on the industry and the Companys individual strategy. The Boards Composition Analysis reflects an in-depth understanding of the Companys strategies, environment, operations, financial condition and compliance requirements.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee conducts a gap analysis to refresh the Board, on a periodic basis, inter- alia on a Directors appointment or re-appointment, which is envisaged every time. The Committee is also responsible for reviewing and vetting the CVs of potential candidates vis-a-vis the requisite competencies and meeting potential candidates prior to making nomination recommendations to the Board. At the time of appointment, specific requirements for the position, including expert knowledge expected, is communicated to the appointee.

Criteria for Determining Qualifications, Positive Attributes & Independence of a Director

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has, besides the requisite qualifications & experience formulated the criteria for determining positive attributes and independence of Directors in terms of provisions of Section 178 (3) of the Act and Regulation 19 read with Part D of Schedule II of the Listing Regulations.

Independence: A Director will be considered as an Independent Director if he/ she meets with the criteria for Independent Director as laid down in the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Listing Regulations.

Other factors: A transparent Board nomination process is in place that encourages thought, experience, knowledge, perspective, age and gender diversity. It is also ensured that the Board has an appropriate blend of functional and industrial expertise. While recommending Director Appointments, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee considers the manner in which the individual function and domain expertise will contribute to the overall skill-domain mix of the Board.

Positive Attributes: In addition to the duties as prescribed under the Act, the Directors on the Board of the Company are also expected to demonstrate high standards of ethical behavior, strong inter-personal relations and communication skills besides soundness of judgment. Independent Directors are also expected to abide by the Code for Independent Directors as outlined in Schedule IV to the Act.

Remuneration Policy

The Company has adopted the Nomination and Remuneration Committee Charter which includes the Companys policy on Directors appointment and remuneration besides the criteria for determining the qualifications, positive attributes, independence of a Director and other matters provided under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Regulations.

Pursuant to Section 178(4) of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI Regulations, the Company also adopted remuneration policy relating to remuneration for the Directors, Key Managerial Personnel and Senior Executives. The remuneration policy is attached as Annexure 1 and is also available on Companys website http://www.nrail.com/ company_policies.html.

Performance Evaluation

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 17 of Listing Regulations, the Board has carried out the annual performance evaluation of its own performance as well as the evaluation of the working of its Committees. The criteria for performance evaluation of the Board and Committees included aspects such as composition, structure, effectiveness of Board and Committee processes, etc.

A separate exercise was carried out to evaluate individual Directors performance including that of the Chairman & Managing Director and also the Whole Time Directors, who were evaluated on parameters such as engagement level, contribution, independence of judgment, safeguarding the Company interests and its minority shareholders etc.

A separate meeting of Independent Directors to review the performance of Non-Independent Directors, Committees, Board, and the Chairman was held on January 08, 2024.

The Board of Directors expresses its satisfaction with the evaluation process.

Directors Responsibility Statement

The Directors hereby confirm and declare that:-

(i) in the preparation of annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanations relating to material departures;

(ii) they had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and of the profit of the Company for the year;

(iii) they had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(iv) they had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(v) they had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and such controls are adequate and operating efficiently;

(vi) they had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems are adequate and operating efficiently.

Internal Control over Financial Reporting

The Company has, in place, adequate internal financial controls commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of its operations. During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weakness in the design or operations were observed. The report on the Internal Financial Control issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 is given elsewhere in the report.

Details of Subsidiaries/ Joint ventures/Associates

The Company does not have any subsidiary/ joint ventures/ associates.

Annual Return

Pursuant to Section 92(3) read with Section 134(3)(a) of the Act, the Annual Return as on March 31, 2024 is available on the Companys website on https://nrail.com/compliance_ reports.html

Auditors and Auditors Report

a. Statutory Auditors

M/s. GMJ & Co., Chartered Accountants, (Firm Registration No. 103429W) have been appointed as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a second term of five years at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held on September 29, 2022, to hold office till the conclusion of the 34th AGM of the Company to be held in the year 2027. M/s. GMJ & Co., Chartered Accountants, have submitted a certificate confirming that their appointment is in accordance with Section 139 read with Section 141 of the Act.

The Auditors Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

During the year under review, there were no instances of fraud reported by the auditors, under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 to the Audit Committee or the Board of Directors.

b. Secretarial Auditors

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204(1) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company had appointed M/s. Parikh & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries for the financial year 2023-24, to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company. The Secretarial Audit Report is annexed herewith as Annexure 2.

The Secretarial Audit Report for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark.

c. Cost Auditors and Maintenance of Cost Records

M/s V. J. Talati & Co., Cost Accountants, had been appointed to conduct Cost Audits for all the units of the Company for the year ending March 31, 2024 in terms of Section 148 of the Act read with Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 and, as required, Cost Audit Report for the financial year 2022-23 was duly filed with Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India on August 23, 2023.

The Cost Audit of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 shall be conducted by the said firm and the report shall be filed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs within the prescribed timelines.

Conservation of Energy, Technology Absorption & Foreign Exchange Earnings & Outgo

Particulars of conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo as required under Section 134(3)(m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(3) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are given in Annexure 3 attached and forms part of this Report.

Particulars of Employees & Related Disclosures

The information required under Section 197(12) of the Act read with Rule 5 of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is furnished in Annexure 4.

The information required under Rule 5(2) and (3) of The Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is provided in the Annexure forming part of the Report. In terms of the first proviso to Section 136 of the Act, the report and accounts are being sent to the shareholders excluding the aforesaid Annexure. Any shareholder interested in obtaining the same may write to the Company Secretary at the registered office of the Company.

Public Deposits

The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year under review. No amount on account of principal or interest on deposits from the public was outstanding as on March 31, 2024.

Significant and Material Orders passed by the Regulators

During the year under review, no significant and material orders were passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and the Companys operations.

Particulars of Loans, Guarantees, Securities or Investments

Particulars of loans, guarantees given and investments made or securities provided during the year under review in accordance with Section 186 of the Act are stated in the Notes to Accounts which forms part of this Annual Report.

Related Party Transactions

Particulars of transactions with Related Parties pursuant

to Section 134(3)(h) of the Act read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are given in Form AOC-2 and the same forms part of this report as Annexure 5.

There are no materially significant related party transactions made by the Company with Promoters, key managerial personnel or other designated persons which may have potential conflict with interest of the Company at large.

The Board of Directors have approved a policy on related party transactions which is placed on the Companys website at the web link: https://nrail.com/company_policies.html

Risk Management

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(n) of the Companies Act, 2013 and relevant provisions of Listing Regulations, the Company has adopted Risk Management Policy for identification and implementation of Risk Mitigation Plan for the Company. The Company has laid down appropriate procedures to inform the Board about the risk assessment and minimization procedures. The Board periodically revisits and reviews the overall risk management plan for making desired changes in response to the dynamics of the business.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Initiatives

Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 mandates every Company having a minimum net worth threshold limit, turnover or net profit, as prescribed, to constitute a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee, formulating a Corporate Social Responsibility Policy that shall indicate activities to be undertaken by the Company as specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act, 2013 and duly approved by the Board as well as fix the amount of expenditure to be incurred on the activities and monitor the CSR Policy from time to time.

In accordance with the applicable laws, the Company has constituted a CSR Committee of the Board and formulated a CSR Policy. The focus areas of CSR Policy are education, preventive health care, sanitation, environment and engagement. During the financial year 2023-24, the Company has spent a total amount of H2.72 cr towards CSR initiatives.

The CSR Report, forming part of this Report, is furnished in Annexure 6.

Corporate Governance & Management Discussion & Analysis

The Corporate Governance Report and Managements Discussion & Analysis Report and the Auditors Certificate regarding compliance with conditions of Corporate Governance, forms part of the Annual Report.

Listing Fees

The Company has paid the listing fees to BSE and NSE for the financial year 2023-24.

Insider Trading Regulations and Code of Disclosure

The Board of Directors have adopted the Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information and Code of Internal Procedures and Conduct for Regulating, Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons in accordance with the requirements of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation, 2015 which is available on our website at the web link https:// www.nrail.com/company_policies.html

Secretarial Standards

The Directors have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable Secretarial Standards and that such systems are adequate and operating effectively.

Human Resources

There is a continuous effort to improve the working environment with focus on employee well-being and capability building to enable them to perform at their best for the Company. The Company develops leaders at global platforms at regular intervals as a part of its commitment to engage and retain talent. The Company offers robust leadership development efforts to hone employee skills and help keep the Company ahead of the curve.

People are the real strength of the Company while pursuing best-in-class performance. The Company is significantly increasing investment in its employees with training and development. NRAIL invests in training and knowledge at all levels in order to align employees with requirements on safety, customer support, market needs, operational excellence, technology upgradation, process improvements, innovation and behavioral competencies.

Disclosure under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013

The Company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 (POSH Act) and rules made thereunder. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary and trainees) are covered under this policy.

The Company has not received any complaint of sexual harassment during the financial year 2023-24.

The Company has complied with the provisions relating to constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under POSH Act.

Whole Time Director & Chief Financial Officer Certification

In terms of Regulation 17(8) of Listing Regulations, the Company has obtained compliance certificate from the Whole -Time Director and Chief Financial Officer.

Insolvency and Bankruptcy

There was no application made or proceeding pending against the Company under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) during the year under review.

The details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of one time settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the banks or financial institutions along with the reasons thereof.

During the financial year under review, there has been no incident of one time settlement for loan taken from the banks of financial institutions and hence not being commented upon.

Acknowledgements

Your Directors place on record their deep appreciation of the employees at all levels for their hard work, dedication and commitment. The enthusiasm and unstinting efforts of the employees have enabled the Company to remain an industry leader. Your Directors also take this opportunity to thank all the Shareholders, Clients, Dealers, Vendors, Banks, Government and Regulatory Authorities for their continued support and confidence in the Companys Management.