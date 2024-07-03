iifl-logo-icon 1
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd Share Price

189.02
(-5.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

  • Open200
  • Day's High201.8
  • 52 Wk High331
  • Prev. Close200.19
  • Day's Low187.31
  • 52 Wk Low 158.21
  • Turnover (lac)698.8
  • P/E18.79
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value305.45
  • EPS10.65
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,308.21
  • Div. Yield2
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Paper

Open

200

Prev. Close

200.19

Turnover(Lac.)

698.8

Day's High

201.8

Day's Low

187.31

52 Week's High

331

52 Week's Low

158.21

Book Value

305.45

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,308.21

P/E

18.79

EPS

10.65

Divi. Yield

2

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 May, 2024

arrow

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:07 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 35.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 35.31%

Non-Promoter- 22.55%

Institutions: 22.55%

Non-Institutions: 42.12%

Custodian: 0.00%

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

69.38

69.38

69.38

69.38

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,020.34

1,874.73

1,519.76

1,527.39

Net Worth

2,089.72

1,944.11

1,589.14

1,596.77

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

2,768.17

3,471.11

3,098.33

2,957.56

yoy growth (%)

-20.25

12.03

4.75

22.33

Raw materials

-1,295.55

-1,559.65

-1,612.53

-1,063.84

As % of sales

46.8

44.93

52.04

35.97

Employee costs

-307.1

-293.55

-246.34

-246.85

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-117.34

191.74

-27.98

306.2

Depreciation

-235.32

-231.24

-221.83

-207.67

Tax paid

33.58

-60.5

-14.16

-41.64

Working capital

-230.79

150.66

-392.73

387.63

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-20.25

12.03

4.75

22.33

Op profit growth

-57.17

50.18

-44.45

28.59

EBIT growth

-81.66

91.24

-61.19

25.32

Net profit growth

-150.07

-408.46

-115.93

1.83

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd

ABREL

2,384.75

78.0426,655.0614.290.21916.39401.54

JK Paper Ltd

JKPAPER

422.9

10.797,166.57120.952.011,423.64277.4

West Coast Paper Mills Ltd

WSTCSTPAPR

561.45

10.773,716.9691.981.42609.36398.05

Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd

SESHAPAPER

306

10.571,923.2624.781.57398.4299.47

Andhra Paper Ltd

ANDHRAPAP

95.32

9.951,894.0541.722.1432.2897.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

P B Santhanakrishnan

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

M Arumugam

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anuradha Ponraj

Independent Director

N Sundaradevan

Chairman & Managing Director

Sandeep Saxena

Nominee

ARUN ROY VIJAYAKRISHNAN

Director

Pratik Tayal

Director

T Anbalagan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd

Summary

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL) are in the business of manufacture and marketing of Paper, Paper Board, Cement and Generation of Power. The installed capacity of Paper is 400000 tons per annum (TPA), Paper Board is 200000 Tons per annum (TPA), and Cement is 900 tons per day (TPD). Power Generation Capacity is 169.12 MW consists of 133.62 of Turbo Generators (TGs) and 35.50 MW of Wind Farm. Generation of Power is primarily for self-consumption and surplus is sold.The Company is the largest bagasse, an agricultural residue, based paper unit in India. The company is in the business of manufacturing and marketing of newsprint and printing & writing papers. The products are being marketed throughout the country and also being exported to 30 countries around the world. The companys Newsprint and Printing & Writing Paper plant is located at Kagithapuram in Karur District of Tamil Nadu. The companys Paper Board plant is located at Mondipatti village, Manaparai taluk, Trichy District of Tamil Nadu.Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd was established by the Government of Tamil Nadu in April 1979 as a public limited company to produce Newsprint and Printing & Writing Paper (PWP) using bagasse as the primary raw material. The plant located at Pugalur in Karur District was commissioned during 1984 with an initial capacity of 90,000 tonnes per annum. During the year 1994-95, the company undertook expansion programme and doubled their capacity from 90,000 tpa to 1,80,000 tpa.
Company FAQs

What is the Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd share price today?

The Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹189.02 today.

What is the Market Cap of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd is ₹1308.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd is 18.79 and 0.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd is ₹158.21 and ₹331 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd?

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.15%, 3 Years at 17.84%, 1 Year at -31.18%, 6 Month at -30.28%, 3 Month at -3.11% and 1 Month at 12.68%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 35.32 %
Institutions - 22.56 %
Public - 42.12 %

