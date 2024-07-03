Summary

Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL) are in the business of manufacture and marketing of Paper, Paper Board, Cement and Generation of Power. The installed capacity of Paper is 400000 tons per annum (TPA), Paper Board is 200000 Tons per annum (TPA), and Cement is 900 tons per day (TPD). Power Generation Capacity is 169.12 MW consists of 133.62 of Turbo Generators (TGs) and 35.50 MW of Wind Farm. Generation of Power is primarily for self-consumption and surplus is sold.The Company is the largest bagasse, an agricultural residue, based paper unit in India. The company is in the business of manufacturing and marketing of newsprint and printing & writing papers. The products are being marketed throughout the country and also being exported to 30 countries around the world. The companys Newsprint and Printing & Writing Paper plant is located at Kagithapuram in Karur District of Tamil Nadu. The companys Paper Board plant is located at Mondipatti village, Manaparai taluk, Trichy District of Tamil Nadu.Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd was established by the Government of Tamil Nadu in April 1979 as a public limited company to produce Newsprint and Printing & Writing Paper (PWP) using bagasse as the primary raw material. The plant located at Pugalur in Karur District was commissioned during 1984 with an initial capacity of 90,000 tonnes per annum. During the year 1994-95, the company undertook expansion programme and doubled their capacity from 90,000 tpa to 1,80,000 tpa.

