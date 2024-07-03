Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPaper
Open₹200
Prev. Close₹200.19
Turnover(Lac.)₹698.8
Day's High₹201.8
Day's Low₹187.31
52 Week's High₹331
52 Week's Low₹158.21
Book Value₹305.45
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,308.21
P/E18.79
EPS10.65
Divi. Yield2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
69.38
69.38
69.38
69.38
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,020.34
1,874.73
1,519.76
1,527.39
Net Worth
2,089.72
1,944.11
1,589.14
1,596.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
2,768.17
3,471.11
3,098.33
2,957.56
yoy growth (%)
-20.25
12.03
4.75
22.33
Raw materials
-1,295.55
-1,559.65
-1,612.53
-1,063.84
As % of sales
46.8
44.93
52.04
35.97
Employee costs
-307.1
-293.55
-246.34
-246.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-117.34
191.74
-27.98
306.2
Depreciation
-235.32
-231.24
-221.83
-207.67
Tax paid
33.58
-60.5
-14.16
-41.64
Working capital
-230.79
150.66
-392.73
387.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-20.25
12.03
4.75
22.33
Op profit growth
-57.17
50.18
-44.45
28.59
EBIT growth
-81.66
91.24
-61.19
25.32
Net profit growth
-150.07
-408.46
-115.93
1.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd
ABREL
2,384.75
|78.04
|26,655.06
|14.29
|0.21
|916.39
|401.54
JK Paper Ltd
JKPAPER
422.9
|10.79
|7,166.57
|120.95
|2.01
|1,423.64
|277.4
West Coast Paper Mills Ltd
WSTCSTPAPR
561.45
|10.77
|3,716.96
|91.98
|1.42
|609.36
|398.05
Seshasayee Paper & Boards Ltd
SESHAPAPER
306
|10.57
|1,923.26
|24.78
|1.57
|398.4
|299.47
Andhra Paper Ltd
ANDHRAPAP
95.32
|9.95
|1,894.05
|41.72
|2.1
|432.28
|97.67
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
P B Santhanakrishnan
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
M Arumugam
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anuradha Ponraj
Independent Director
N Sundaradevan
Chairman & Managing Director
Sandeep Saxena
Nominee
ARUN ROY VIJAYAKRISHNAN
Director
Pratik Tayal
Director
T Anbalagan
Reports by Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd
Summary
Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Limited (TNPL) are in the business of manufacture and marketing of Paper, Paper Board, Cement and Generation of Power. The installed capacity of Paper is 400000 tons per annum (TPA), Paper Board is 200000 Tons per annum (TPA), and Cement is 900 tons per day (TPD). Power Generation Capacity is 169.12 MW consists of 133.62 of Turbo Generators (TGs) and 35.50 MW of Wind Farm. Generation of Power is primarily for self-consumption and surplus is sold.The Company is the largest bagasse, an agricultural residue, based paper unit in India. The company is in the business of manufacturing and marketing of newsprint and printing & writing papers. The products are being marketed throughout the country and also being exported to 30 countries around the world. The companys Newsprint and Printing & Writing Paper plant is located at Kagithapuram in Karur District of Tamil Nadu. The companys Paper Board plant is located at Mondipatti village, Manaparai taluk, Trichy District of Tamil Nadu.Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Ltd was established by the Government of Tamil Nadu in April 1979 as a public limited company to produce Newsprint and Printing & Writing Paper (PWP) using bagasse as the primary raw material. The plant located at Pugalur in Karur District was commissioned during 1984 with an initial capacity of 90,000 tonnes per annum. During the year 1994-95, the company undertook expansion programme and doubled their capacity from 90,000 tpa to 1,80,000 tpa.
Read More
The Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹189.02 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd is ₹1308.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd is 18.79 and 0.66 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd is ₹158.21 and ₹331 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 3.15%, 3 Years at 17.84%, 1 Year at -31.18%, 6 Month at -30.28%, 3 Month at -3.11% and 1 Month at 12.68%.
